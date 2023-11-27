Submit Release
AB703 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to renumber and amend 799.24 (3); and to create 799.24 (3) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: procedures in eviction actions for noncompliance with stipulated judgments of dismissal. (FE)

Status: A - Judiciary

