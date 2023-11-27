AB714 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 66.1011 (1), 66.1201 (2m), 66.1213 (3), 66.1301 (2m), 66.1331 (2m), 66.1333 (3) (e) 2., 106.50 (1), 106.50 (6) (a) 1., 106.50 (6) (b), 106.50 (6) (d), 106.50 (6) (e) 1., 106.50 (6) (f) 5., 106.50 (6) (h), 106.50 (6) (i), 106.50 (6m) (a), 106.50 (6m) (d) and 106.50 (8) (a); and to create 106.50 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: discrimination in housing based on prior eviction and providing a penalty. (FE)