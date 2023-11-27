Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,792 in the last 365 days.

AB717 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 941.29 (1g) (a), 941.291 (1) (b) and 973.123 (1); and to create 941.285 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting firearm accessories that accelerate the rate of fire of a semiautomatic firearm and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab717

You just read:

AB717 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-11-27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more