Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,790 in the last 365 days.

SB625 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to repeal 65.90 (3) (a) 1.; and to amend 60.10 (1) (b) 2m., 60.30 (1e) (f) and 82.19 (2) (a) of the statutes; Relating to: town clerk and treasurer appointments, publication requirements for proposed budget summary and notice of public hearing, and discontinuance of highways. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb625

You just read:

SB625 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more