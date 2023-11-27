WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to repeal 65.90 (3) (a) 1.; and to amend 60.10 (1) (b) 2m., 60.30 (1e) (f) and 82.19 (2) (a) of the statutes; Relating to: town clerk and treasurer appointments, publication requirements for proposed budget summary and notice of public hearing, and discontinuance of highways. (FE)
Status: S - Transportation and Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb625
You just read:
SB625 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-27
