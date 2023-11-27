Councilmember Will Jawando Announces the 2023 Councilmember for a Day Winner

MARYLAND, November 27 - For Immediate Release: Monday, November 27, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Seneca Valley High School senior Folashade Epebinu will join the Council on Tuesday, Nov. 28 as the Councilmember for a Day winner

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, Chair of the Council’s Education and Culture Committee, is pleased to announce Folashade Epebinu as the 2023 Councilmember for a Day winner. Ms. Epebinu will join the Councilmember for the Council session on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and will be honored with a proclamation and luncheon.

Folashade Epebinu submitted the winning video advocating for expanding access to affordable childcare. Her engaging video highlights the issue of affordable daycare and its impact on friends and family. She showcased how Seneca Valley High School has created an innovative program to meet this need.

“Daycare is essential for so many working parents and guardians in Montgomery County,” said Ms. Epebinu in her video. “I learned about a child development program [at Seneca Valley High School] that aims to support families with the cost of daycare and teach high school students who are looking to go into education and the childcare field.” The video highlighted the importance of the County expanding communication to families and increasing childcare access.

Ms. Epebinu is a senior at Seneca Valley High School and dual-enrolled at Montgomery College studying general engineering. She is a student leader and advocate who has served on education committees that advise the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) system and the superintendent. She is currently serving as the Secretary of the Maryland Youth Advisory Council.

“I was impressed with Ms. Epebinu’s video as well as her academic background,” said Councilmember Jawando. “Young people are aware of the issues impacting their friends, family, and neighbors and we need to make sure their voices are part of developing solutions that meet the needs of today and beyond.”

This is the eighth Councilmember for a Day challenge for local high school and middle school students. The challenge was created by former Councilmember Craig Rice in 2015 as a way for youth to lend their voice on public policy issues and engage with local government in enacting change. The selected winner sits at the dais and participates in discussions throughout the Council session. In addition to experiencing life as a councilmember, Ms. Epebinu will be awarded a $100 gift card and proclamation in her honor.

As Chair of the Education and Culture Committee, Councilmember Jawando is excited to continue this tradition of engaging youth in public policy while providing an opportunity for Councilmembers to learn what issues are important to our youth and what solutions they can offer.

