Montgomery County Council Meets on Nov. 28 to Vote on Additional Funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program

MARYLAND, November 27 - For Immediate Release: Monday, November 27, 2023

Also on Nov. 28: New zoning measure will be introduced that would exempt residential uses from minimum parking requirements if located near transit; Councilmember for a Day winner, Seneca Valley High School senior Folashade Epebinu, to participate in Council meeting

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first will recognize Prematurity Awareness Month, led by Council Vice President Andrew Friedson. The second will recognize National Caregivers Month, led by Councilmember Gabe Albornoz. At 1:15 p.m., a third presentation will recognize Cecilia Rojas of the Community Reach Language Opportunity Program, led by Council President Evan Glass and Councilmembers Will Jawando, Kristin Mink and Albornoz.

Other Post-Employment Benefits Policy Resolution

Introduction and review: The Council will introduce and discuss a policy resolution for Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB). Other Post-Employment Benefits are defined as non-pension benefits offered by an employer to retirees, including retiree health, prescription, dental and vision insurance. The purpose of an updated policy is to ensure that Other Post-Employment Benefits trust assets are utilized for their intended purpose in a fiscally responsible manner; ensure the long-term viability of the trust; align the use of trust assets with the County’s overall fiscal policies and with generally accepted best practices for retiree health benefit trust funding and utilization; and provide consistency and reliability in the annual budgeting process to the maximum extent practicable.

The Government Operation and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee met on Nov. 9 to review the policy and recommends approval. On May 16, 2023, the Council discussed updates to Other Post-Employment Benefits funding policy options for Montgomery County government, concluding with a request for additional analysis. In June 2023, Executive and Council staff began meeting as a working group to continue this analysis. On Oct. 2, 2023, the County Executive submitted a draft funding policy to the Council and the working group submitted a staff work group Report for consideration. The Montgomery County Retired Employees’ Association also submitted feedback on the Executive’s draft policy. These documents are available in the staff report.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-35 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Nonprofit Security Grant Program

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a supplemental appropriation for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. The appropriation is necessary due to recent world events that have increased the risk of acts of hate and violence in Montgomery County. Council Vice President Friedson proposed increasing the $100,000 appropriation transmitted by County Executive Elrich to $311,700. The joint GO and Public Safety (PS) Committee unanimously recommended approval of the increased appropriation. The revised resolution reflecting the committees’ recommendation can be found in the staff report.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides organizations with the opportunity to bolster security measures for the detection and prevention of hate and bias-motivated acts of violence. Funding may be awarded to support costs for security personnel, planning, training or security cameras. The FY24 grant program application opened on Oct. 11, 2023. Applicants may request up to a maximum of $20,000 per facility. Grant awards are for one year starting from the date of execution of the grant agreement.

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-10, Parking, Queuing, and Loading - Calculation of Required Parking

Introduction: Lead sponsors Council Vice President Friedson, Councilmember Mink and Council President Glass will introduce Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-10, Parking, Queuing, and Loading - Calculation of Required Parking, which would exempt residential uses from the minimum parking requirements if located near transit. To qualify as near transit, the use would need to be within one half mile of a Metro station, within one half mile of a Purple Line station or within one quarter mile of an existing Bus Rapid Transit station or a Bus Rapid Transit station that has been funded for construction in the 6-year CIP at the time of application. This zoning measure would promote car-free living and more housing near transit hubs by reducing parking requirements.

Councilmember Dawn Luedtke is a cosponsor of ZTA 23-10. A public hearing on ZTA 23-10 is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan

Review: The Council will review and is expected to take straw votes on the recommendations of the Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee regarding the Planning Board Draft of the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan. The plan is an update to a portion of the 1997 Fairland Master Plan, and it would establish a clear vision for an equitable, just and prosperous future for the Fairland community, mirroring the County’s long-term priorities, which includes a vibrant economy, equity for all residents and a healthy environment.

The master plan boundary consists primarily of property and neighborhoods of Fairland and Briggs Chaney along the U.S. 29 Corridor near Paint Branch on the south and toward Greencastle Road on the north. The update will examine and provide policies and recommendations on existing and future land uses and zoning, housing inventory and needs, transportation systems, historic preservation opportunities, area park facilities and the environment.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 28, which is available on the Council website.

Councilmember for a Day

Education and Culture Committee Chair Jawando will host a luncheon recognizing Councilmember for a Day winner, Folashade Epebinu, who will also participate in the Council meeting. Folashade Epebinu is a senior at Seneca Valley High School and dual-enrolled at Montgomery College studying general engineering. She is a student leader and advocate who has served on education committees that advise the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) system and the superintendent. She is currently serving as the secretary of the Maryland Youth Advisory Council. Her winning video advocated for expanded access to affordable childcare in Montgomery County.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

County Executive's Nominee for Transportation Policy Officer: Haley Peckett

Interview: The Council will interview the County Executive's nominee for Transportation Policy Officer, Haley Peckett.

County Executive's Nominee for Manager of Transit Services: Phil McLaughlin

Interview: The Council will interview the County Executive's nominee for Manager of Transit Services, Phil McLaughlin.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.