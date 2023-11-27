HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK (vonoprazan fumarate, amoxicillin, clarithromycin)

voe kwez' nah tri pl pak

VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK (vonoprazan fumarate, amoxicillin)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Original Approval date: May 3, 2022

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK is a co-packaged product containing: vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB); amoxicillin, a penicillin class antibacterial; and clarithromycin, a macrolide antimicrobial indicated for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults.

VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK is a co-packaged product containing vonoprazan, a PCAB and amoxicillin, a penicillin class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults.

How is this drug used?

VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK is an oral medicine (tablets and capsules) that can be taken as the following dosing regimen, as written by your doctor: vonoprazan 20 mg plus amoxicillin 1,000 mg plus clarithromycin 500 mg, each given twice daily (in the morning and evening, 12 hours apart), with or without food, for 14 days.

VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK is an oral medicine (tablets and capsules) that can be taken as the following dosing regimen, as written by your doctor: vonoprazan 20 mg twice daily (morning and evening) plus amoxicillin 1,000 mg, three times a day (morning, mid-day, and evening), with or without food, for 14 days.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK based efficacy and safety on evidence from a clinical trial of 992 adult patients with H. pylori infection. The trial was conducted at 103 of sites in the United States, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.

How were the trials designed?

The FDA approved VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK on evidence from a clinical trial of 992 adult patients with H. pylori infection.

How were the trials designed? Participants with confirmed H. pylori infection were randomized 1:1:1 to receive VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, or active control regimen (lansoprazole 60 mg, amoxicillin 2 g, and clarithromycin 1 g daily) for 14 days. The VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK arm was open label, while the two other arms were double-blinded. The primary efficacy endpoint was H. pylori eradication rate in subjects who did not have a clarithromycin or amoxicillin-resistant strain of H. pylori at baseline, at 4 weeks after end of treatment.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (mITT Population)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race (mITT Population)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age (mITT Popualtion)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity (mITT Popualtion)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Baseline Demographic and Clinical Characteristics, All Randomized Subjects, Trial HP-301 Characteristic VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK

N=349 VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK

N=349 Lansoprazole Triple Therapy

N=348 Sex, n (%) Female 210 (60.2) 226 (64.8) 216 (62.1) Male 139 (39.8) 123 (35.2) 132 (37.9) Age, years Mean (SD) 51.9 (13.5) 50.7 (13.9) 51.6 (13.6) Median (min, max) 52 (20, 80) 51 (20, 81) 52 (21, 87) Age group, years, n (%) <45 101 (28.9) 128 (36.7) 109 (31.3) ≥45 to <65 171 (49.0) 145 (41.5) 174 (50.0) ≥65 to <75 68 (19.5) 67 (19.2) 53 (15.2) ≥75 9 (2.6) 9 (2.6) 12 (3.4) Race, n (%) American Indian or Alaska Native 0 (0) 1 (0.3) 1 (0.3) Asian 4 (1.1) 6 (1.7) 6 (1.7) Black or African American 22 (6.3) 30 (8.6) 25 (7.2) Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 1 (0.3) 0 (0) 0 (0) White 316 (90.5) 307 (88.0) 312 (89.7) Other 4 (1.1) 1 (0.3) 3 (0.9) Unknown or not reported 2 (0.6) 4 (1.1) 1 (0.3) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 95 (27.2) 99 (28.4) 89 (25.6) Not Hispanic or Latino 251 (71.9) 249 (71.3) 259 (74.4) Unknown or not reported 3 (0.9) 1 (0.3) 0 (0) Country of participation, n (%) Bulgaria 42 (12.0) 42 (12.0) 38 (10.9) Czechia 7 (2.0) 7 (2.0) 4 (1.1) United Kingdom 5 (1.4) 1 (0.3) 2 (0.6) Hungary 9 (2.6) 8 (2.3) 8 (2.3) Poland 136 (39.0) 141 (40.4) 149 (42.8) United States 150 (43.0) 150 (43.0) 147 (42.2) Source: FDA Review

Abbreviations: N, number of subjects in treatment group; n, number of subjects with given characteristic; SD, standard deviation

What are the benefits of this drug?

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)?

A three-arm study comparing VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK with lansoprazole triple therapy (with clarithromycin and amoxicillin) showed that VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK are effective for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults.

Table 2. H. pylori Eradication Rate (%) Four Weeks After Treatment Completion, HP-301

Parameter VOQUEZNA

DUAL PAK VOQUEZNA

TRIPLE PAK Lansoprazole

Triple Therapy mITTp population Success, n/N (%) 208/265 (78.5) 222/262 (84.7) 201/255 (78.8) Difference %, (adjusted CI)a -0.3 (-9.6, 9.0) 5.9 (-1.1, 12.9) Two-sided p-value for non-inferiority 0.007 <0.0001 mITTc population Success, n/N (%) 39/56 (69.6) 48/73 (65.8) 23/72 (31.9) Difference %, (95% CI) 37.7 (20.5, 52.6) 33.8 (17.7, 48.1) Two-sided p-value for superiority <0.0001 <0.0001 mITT population Success, n/N (%) 250/324 (77.2) 273/338 (80.8) 226/330 (68.5) Difference %, (95% CI) 8.6 (1.9, 15.4) 12.3 (5.7, 18.8) Two-sided p-value for superiority 0.013 0.0003 Source: Reviewer’s analysis. Confidence intervals are calculated with pre-specified Miettinen and Nurminen method.

a Adjusted based on 1% and 4% two-sided type-I error rates for comparing VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and TRIPLE PAK to lansoprazole triple therapy. The corresponding 95% CI’s for VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and TRIPLE PAK are (-7.4%, 6.8%) and (-0.8%, 12.6%), respectively.

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; mITT, modified intent-to-treat; mITTc, all mITT subjects with clarithromycin-resistant strain at baseline; mITTp, all mITT subjects who did not have a clarithromycin- or amoxicillin-resistant strain at baseline; N, number of patients in treatment group; n, number of patients with given characteristic

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

There were no significant differences noted in the treatment effect of VOQUEZNA DUAL/TRIPLE PAK relative to active control with respect to sex, race, and age group in the pivotal trial.

Sex : The observed effect of VOQUENZA DUAL/TRIPLE PAK relative to active control(Lansoprazole triple therapy) was similar for females and males.

: The observed effect of VOQUENZA DUAL/TRIPLE PAK relative to active control(Lansoprazole triple therapy) was similar for females and males. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how well VOQUENZA DUAL/TRIPLE PAK worked among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how well VOQUENZA DUAL/TRIPLE PAK worked among races could not be determined. Age: The observed effect of VOQUENZA DUAL/TRIPLE PAK relative to active control (lansoprazole triple therapy) was similar for all age groups studies.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 3. H. pylori Eradication Rate Four Weeks After Treatment Completion by Baseline Demographics (mITT Population), HP-301 Demographic Parameters VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK

N=324

n/Ns (%) VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK

N=338

n/Ns (%) Lansoprazole Triple Therapy

N=330

n/Ns (%) Sex Female 155/196 (79.1) 178/220 (80.9) 139/205 (67.8) Male 95/128 (74.2) 95/118 (80.5) 87/125 (69.6) Age group, years <65 188/250 (75.2) 206/265 (77.7) 178/268 (66.4) ≥65 62/74 (83.8) 67/73 (91.8) 48/62 (77.4) Race White 227/294 (77.2) 242/298 (81.2) 203/297 (68.4) Black or African American 14/21 (66.7) 21/29 (72.4) 15/22 (68.2) Other or unknown 9/9 (100.0) 10/11 (90.9) 8/11 (72.7) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 61/86 (70.9) 67/94 (71.3) 50/80 (62.5) Not Hispanic or Latino 187/235 (79.6) 206/243 (84.8) 176/250 (70.4) Unknown or not reported 2/3 (66.7) 0/1 (0) 0/0 (NA) Region Europe 151/190 (79.5) 166/194 (85.6) 136/196 (69.4) United States 99/134 (73.9) 107/144 (74.3) 90/134 (67.2) Source: Reviewer’s Analysis.

Abbreviations: mITT, modified intent-to-treat; N, number of patients in treatment group; n, number of patients with given characteristic; NA, not applicable; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

What are the possible side effects?

The safety profile of the vonoprazan-containing regimens studied is generally similar to that of currently approved proton pump inhibitor/antimicrobial treatment combinations for the treatment of H. pylori infection.

Serious and occasionally fatal allergic reactions have been reported with components of VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and DUAL PAK. There are also specific side effects with the VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK due to the clarithromycin component in the regimen. The most common adverse reactions reported in subjects treated with a vonoprazan-containing regimen were diarrhea, dysgeusia (altered taste), abdominal pain, headache, and vulvovaginal candidiasis (fungal infection).

There are no data regarding the presence of vonoprazan in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. There are no studies of vonoprazan-containing products during pregnancy to evaluate drug-associated risks of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 4: Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥2% of Adult Patients Receiving VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK or VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK Adverse Reactions VOQUEZNA DUAL

PAK

(N=348)

n (%) VOQUEZNA TRIPLE

PAK

(N=346)

n (%) LAC (N=345)

n (%) Diarrhea 18 (5.2) 14 (4.0) 33 (9.6) Dysgeusiaa 2 (0.6) 16 (4.6) 21 (6.1) Vulvovaginal candidiasisb 7 (2.0) 11 (3.2) 5 (1.4) Abdominal painc 9 (2.6) 8 (2.3) 10 (2.9) Headache 5 (1.4) 9 (2.6) 5 (1.4) Hypertensiond 4 (1.1) 7 (2.0) 3 (0.9) Nasopharyngitis 7 (2.0) 1 (0.3) 3 (0.9) a Dysgeusia also includes taste disorder.

b Vulvovaginal candidiasis includes: urogenital infection fungal, vulvovaginal candidiasis, vulvovaginal mycotic infection, vulvovaginal pruritus, pruritus genital, genital infection fungal.

c Abdominal pain includes: abdominal discomfort, abdominal pain, abdominal pain lower, abdominal pain upper.

d Hypertension also includes blood pressure increased.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : Males had a higher incidence of side effects in the VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK group than the VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK or lansoprazole triple therapy groups, which was likely a reflection that overall side effects were slightly higher in the vonoprazan triple therapy group.

: Males had a higher incidence of side effects in the VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK group than the VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK or lansoprazole triple therapy groups, which was likely a reflection that overall side effects were slightly higher in the vonoprazan triple therapy group. Race : The small number of subjects precludes meaningful comparisons across subgroups. Because of limited data, this difference may be due to chance.

: The small number of subjects precludes meaningful comparisons across subgroups. Because of limited data, this difference may be due to chance. Age: The small number of subjects precludes meaningful comparisons across subgroups. Because of limited data, this difference may be due to chance.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 5. Overview of Adverse Events by Demographic Subgroup, Safety Population, Trial HP-301 Characteristic Vonoprazan

Dual Therapy

N=348

[n/Ns (%)] Vonoprazan

Triple Therapy

N=346

[n/Ns (%)] Lansoprazole

Triple Therapy

N=345

[n/Ns (%)] Vonoprazan

Dual Therapy

vs.

Lansoprazole

Triple Therapy

Risk Difference (%)

(95% CI) Vonoprazan

Triple Therapy

vs.

Lansoprazole

Triple Therapy

Risk Difference(%)

(95% CI) Sex, n (%) Female 70/209 (33.5) 78/224 (34.8) 82/213 (38.5) -5.0 (-14.2, 4.1) -3.7 (-12.7, 5.4) Male 34/139 (24.5) 40/122 (32.8) 37/132 (28.0) -3.6 (-14.0, 6.9) 4.8 (-6.6, 16.1) Age group, years, n (%) <45 28/101 (27.7) 38/126 (30.2) 37/109 (33.9) -6.2 (-18.7, 6.2) -3.8 (-15.8, 8.2) ≥45 to <65 48/170 (28.2) 50/144 (34.7) 57/171 (33.3) -5.1 (-14.9, 4.7) 1.4 (-9.1, 11.9) ≥65 to <75 24/68 (35.3) 28/67 (41.8) 21/53 (39.6) -4.3 (-21.7, 13.1) 2.2 (-15.5, 19.9) ≥75 4/9 (44.4) 2/9 (22.2) 4/12 (33.3) 11.1 (-30.9, 53.1) -11.1 (-49.2, 27.0) Race, n (%) American

Indian

or

Alaska

Native 0/0 (NA) 1/1 (100) 1/1 (100) NA 0 (0, 0) Asian 1/4 (25.0) 0/6 (0) 2/6 (33.3) -8.3 (-65.1, 48.4) -33.3 (-71.1, 4.4) Black or

African

American 4/22 (18.2) 7/30 (23.3) 6/25 (24.0) -5.8 (-29.1, 17.4) -0.7 (-23.2, 21.9) Native

Hawaiian

or Other

Pacific

Islander 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) 0/0 (NA) NA NA Not Reported 0/1 (0) 1/3 (33.3) 0/0 (NA) NA NA Other 0/4 (0) 0/1 (0) 1/3 (33.3) -33.3 (-86.7, 20.0) -33.3 (-86.7, 20.0) Unknown 1/1 (100) 1/1 (100) 0/1 (0) 100.0 (100.0, 100.0) 100.0 (100.0, 100.0) White 97/315 (30.8) 108/304 (35.5) 109/309 (35.3) -4.5 (-11.9, 2.9) 0.3 (-7.3, 7.8) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic

or Latino 26/95 (27.4) 29/98 (29.6) 25/89 (28.1) -0.7 (-13.7, 12.2) 1.5 (-11.5, 14.5) Not Hispanic

or Latino 77/250 (30.8) 89/247 (36.0) 94/256 (36.7) -5.9 (-14.1, 2.3) -0.7 (-9.1, 7.7) Not Reported 0/1 (0) 0/1 (0) 0/0 (NA) NA NA Unknown 1/2 (50.0) 0/0 (NA) 0/0 (NA) NA NA Source: Clinical data scientist and Clinical reviewer analysis

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients with adverse event; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm.

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

