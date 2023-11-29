Older Generations Embrace Life Skills Programs as a Go-To Gift for the Holidays

The Life Skills Bundle illustrates simple budgeting in terms that are easy to understand and follow.

Growing Trend Towards Gifting Practicality: Life Skills Programs Become Top Holiday Present

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, the traditional pile of wrapped gadgets and games under the Christmas tree is giving way to a more meaningful present: the gift of self-improvement. Life Skills Store (www.lifeskillsstore.com) is leading this trend, offering a range of self-directed, interactive Success Bundles. These life skill programs are tailored to young adults. Parents, grandparents, and other older adults are increasingly choosing these thoughtful, life-improving gifts over trendy tech toys or games.

Life Skills Store provides a unique online marketplace where gift-givers can find an array of Success Bundle Programs. From financial skills and healthy lifestyle habits to communication techniques and time management, each is an interactive, self-contained program that is accessible via mobile devices or computers anytime and anywhere and transform any moment into a learning experience.

The Life Skills Store offers two levels of Success Skills Programs:

The first is the comprehensive Success Bundle which includes:

• Financial Skills

• Employment and Workplace Skills

• Interpersonal Skills

• Personal Care Skills

• Home Care Skills

The second is the Mini Success Skills Bundle which includes:

• Living Skills

• Working Skills

• Relationship Skills

• Communications and Values Skills

"We're seeing a significant shift in what people value as gifts," says Steve Leskovec, CEO of Life Skills Store. "Our customers appreciate that investing in personal development can have a lasting impact well beyond the holiday season. It’s about giving something that won’t become obsolete — a gift that truly keeps on giving for a lifetime."

Among the most popular programs this year are the Creating a Budget Module which helps the young adult take charge of their finances. The videos and materials include budget templates and provide step-by-step guidance on crafting a budget that works for their unique lifestyle.

Another popular module is Debt and Credit which shows how to manage debt wisely and build a strong credit history, opening doors to future opportunities.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Life Skills Store makes purchasing Success Bundles and Mini Success Bundles as a gift straight forward. Post-purchase, recipients get email instructions for 24/7 program access. The gift can be personalized, printed, or forwarded via text or email as preferred.

From now until December 22nd , www.LIfeSkillsStore.com visitors can receive a discount of 50% off the Success Bundle, priced at $199, by using the promo code “THRIVE.” Additionally, the Mini Bundle is discounted at $49 each or $149 for all four by using the promo code promo “BuyThree”.

About Life Skills Store

Life Skills Store is an online resource dedicated to promoting personal growth and self-improvement through interactive educational programs. With a wide array of practical techniques and tips , the platform is designed to help individuals master practical life skills for personal and professional success.

The Life Skills Store was created to provide young adults nearing completion of high school, through the college years, with the basic life skills necessary to live and thrive in today’s society. The program offers a self-paced, interactive learning model including engaging video tutorials, efficient study guides, and other helpful resources to ensure understanding, implementation, and adoption of the information provided.