Press Release: Rhode Island's Congressional Delegation Join RIDOT to Celebrate the Opening of the New Henderson Bridge Connecting Providence and East Providence

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr. and other federal, state and local leaders today gathered to celebrate the opening of the new Henderson Bridge connecting Providence and East Providence.

With the opening of the bridge to traffic earlier this month, RIDOT was able to finally shift drivers off a bridge that has been structurally deficient for nearly 30 years and cost the Department millions of dollars in repairs to keep it safe and operational.

The $84.4 million project was largely supported by an additional $54.5 million in federal funding for Rhode Island as part of a spending law authored by Senator Reed to assist states with the highest percentage of bridge deck area in poor condition.

The bridge also includes a shared-use bike path, completely separated from vehicular traffic, alongside the eastbound side of the bridge. It connects Massasoit Avenue in East Providence directly to East River Street in Providence and is scheduled to be open by the end of this month.

Aside from providing a safe and modern structure to serve vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, the new Henderson Bridge occupies a reduced structural footprint that is 75 percent smaller than the old bridge. When originally opened in 1969, it was overbuilt as part of a proposed highway expansion project that was never constructed. RIDOT expects significantly reduced operation and maintenance costs with the smaller bridge.

The new design creates a unique economic development opportunity on the East Providence waterfront, freeing up approximately 25 acres of land.

Now right-sized to the needs of the communities it serves, the new bridge represents a 12 percent reduction in the current amount of structurally deficient bridge area statewide. This will greatly aid RIDOT's 10-year commitment to reduce its high level of deficient bridges from 27 percent to 10 percent by 2026.

"This day has been years in the making and I'm proud to have helped make it happen. The Henderson Bridge is a key connector for Rhode Island's communities. I want to salute the talented, hardworking men and women who helped build this bridge. They contributed to a better, safer, smoother, more efficient bridge that will serve the community for generations. The new bridge includes dedicated bike and pedestrian paths, which enhances safety, reduces congestion, and improves public health," said Senator Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, who, in 2019, leveraged his role atop the transportation subcommittee to successfully deliver an additional $54.5 million in bridge funding for Rhode Island, which was used for this project. Reed's program continues to provide tens of millions for bridge repairs in Rhode Island each year. "In addition to building this state-of-the-art bridge, this project also opens new opportunities for smart growth and new land for development. This project is a bridge to possibilities and a brighter future."

"We're making once-in-a-generation investments in Rhode Island's infrastructure and economy," said Senator Whitehouse. "The Henderson Bridge connects thousands of Rhode Islanders to work, school, and other activities every day. With a major federal boost in large part thanks to Senator Reed, this project is improving the safety and longevity of the Bridge for drivers and pedestrians, and opening up exciting possibilities for development in the East Bay."

"Ensuring Rhode Island receives our fair share in federal funding is a top priority of mine, especially for local projects like the new Henderson Bridge that will improve the quality of life for thousands of Rhode Islanders and make commutes shorter and safer," said Representative Seth Magaziner.

"Whether riding a bike, driving to and from work, or taking a stroll with their family, commuters in our state will have a safer and more modern bridge between Providence and East Providence to enjoy," said Congressman Gabe Amo. "I'm grateful to Senator Jack Reed for his steadfast leadership, the Biden administration, and all our federal and state partners for making today a reality. I look forward to working together to secure every possible penny we can to make future investments in our infrastructure."

"We are so grateful for the efforts of our Congressional Delegation to continue to provide dedicated funding to help us replace Rhode Island's deficient bridges," Director Alviti said. "RIDOT will continue to hold up its end of the bargain, to put these funds to use as quickly as possible and deliver safe and modern transportation infrastructure for all users."

"The opening of the new Henderson Bridge makes it safer and easier to get to Providence so that more people can enjoy the incredible things happening in our capital city," said Mayor Brett P. Smiley. "I want to thank the congressional delegation for their support in this project. This investment in our infrastructure is one of several ways we are working together to make Providence the world-class city we know it can be."

"We are so thankful to our Congressional delegation, especially Senator Reed, for leading the charge on this project," Mayor Bob DaSilva said. "It has been exciting to watch the progress on this project. Not only does the new Red Bridge offer a safer passage for our communities, but it also presents economic opportunities in the development of our growing waterfront district."

Also known as the "New Red Bridge," the Henderson Bridge carries 20,000 vehicles per day.

The replacement of the Henderson Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.