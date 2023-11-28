Catch the Wave™ as Surf Thru Express Car Wash Adds a Second Location in Tulare, CA

Surf Thru Express logo Friendly customer service at Surf Thru Express The Surf Thru Express tunnel

Leading Car Wash Chain Surf Thru Express Expands with a State-of-the-Art Facility in Tulare, California

TULARE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surf Thru Express Car Wash, a recognized leader in the high-end, express car wash industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 433 N. J St, Tulare, CA 93274. This marks the company's 33rd location, with a strong presence in five states: California, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. The new Downtown Tulare site will proudly stand as the 12th Central Valley location for Surf Thru Express Car Wash.

The new Tulare location reflects Surf Thru Express Car Wash's commitment to environmental sustainability. Employing water-saving technologies, the Tulare facility will join the ranks of other eco-friendly locations within the Surf Thru Express Car Wash family. This commitment aligns with the company's broader mission to exceed industry standards for water conservation and minimize environmental impact.

"With advanced equipment and water-saving technologies, we’re redefining industry standards with excellence and eco-conscious practices." said Scott Howry, Owner and President of Surf Thru Express Car Wash.

Surf Thru Express Car Wash has gained prominence not only for its eco-friendly approach but also for delivering a premium car wash experience. The downtown Tulare location will feature state-of-the-art equipment, including purified water, high-quality soft cloth applicators, and industry-renowned products such as Armor All Professional Extreme Shine Wax and Rain-X complete surface protectants, including Graphene.

Traditional car washing methods, whether at home or older facilities, can use up to 120 gallons of water, contributing to environmental concerns. In addition to water conservation, the car wash chain addresses environmental threats posed by at-home washing. Washing a vehicle at home allows brake dust, oils, fluids, dirt, and grime to flow directly into storm drains, posing serious threats to rivers, oceans, lakes, and water sources. At Surf Thru Express Car Wash, this environmental impact is mitigated as the collected "muck" is filtered, stored, and properly disposed of, contributing to the protection of our water ecosystems.

"We're excited to bring our high-end, express car wash experience to downtown Tulare. Our services go beyond a simple wash; they encompass a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility," added Todd Gall, Co-Owner and Vice-President.

In addition to an environmentally friendly car wash, Surf Thru Express Car Wash is proud to offer complimentary coffee, lollipops, and dog treats to all customers, enhancing the overall experience and demonstrating the company's dedication to going the extra mile.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Surf Thru Express Car Wash in Tulare will be offering special promotions. From December 14th through December 28th (closed December 25th), the company will provide free Extreme Car Washes to the community. Additionally, Surf Thru Express is extending an exclusive promotion to the first 1000 customers to join the Founders Club. For the initial two months, Founders Club members can enjoy exclusive benefits, including unlimited washes, access to a dedicated member lane, plus complimentary trash bags and air fresheners – all for just $9.99 per month.

With the Tulare location, Surf Thru Express Car Wash continues its growth trajectory, providing premium car washing services across California and neighboring states. The Tulare site is poised to become a community hub, offering more than just a car wash but an experience that combines quality service, environmental consciousness, and community engagement.

"As a Tulare resident, I'm thrilled to welcome Surf Thru Express' second location to our community. Our presence here isn't just about car care; it's a commitment to the revitalization of downtown Tulare. Surf Thru is more than a business; it's a catalyst for community growth and a proud contributor to the ongoing transformation of our vibrant city,” said Juan Toledo, Area Manager of Surf Thru Express Car Wash.

For more information about Surf Thru Express Car Wash and its new downtown Tulare location, visit surfthruexpress.com or contact marketing@surfthruexpress.com.