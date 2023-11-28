Black Veg Society and The Plant Protocol™ Conclude Successful Plant-Based Coaching Business Masterclass Series on Dec. 6

The Black Veg Society and The Plant Protocol™ announce the successful conclusion of their complimentary three-part plant-based coaching business masterclass.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Veg Society and The Plant Protocol™ are excited to announce the successful conclusion of their complimentary three-part plant-based coaching business masterclass series on December 6. The series, which began on October 11, aimed to educate and empower individuals interested in starting their own plant-based coaching business. Interested parties can register for the final masterclass.

The masterclass series featured facilitator, Lisa A. Smith, a vegan business coach and founder of The Plant Protocol™ Plant-Based Coaching Certification Program, the first to be founded by a person of color. Each session provided valuable insights and practical tips on how to build a successful plant-based coaching business, from creating a brand to marketing strategies and client retention.

The series also highlighted the importance of promoting a plant-based lifestyle for both personal and environmental health. With the rise of chronic diseases and the detrimental impact of animal agriculture on the planet, the Black Veg Society and The Plant Protocol™ are committed to promoting a plant-based diet as a solution for a healthier and more sustainable future.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our masterclass series," said Lisa A. Smith, founder of The Plant Protocol™. Naijha Wright-Brown, Executive Director of Black Veg Society, expressed, "Our goal was to provide a platform for aspiring plant-based coaches to learn from industry experts and gain the necessary skills to make a positive impact in their communities. We are confident that the knowledge and tools shared in this series will help individuals build successful and impactful plant-based coaching businesses."

The Black Veg Society and The Plant Protocol™ are grateful for the support of its donors and the participation of all the attendees who made this masterclass series a success. They look forward to continuing their mission of promoting a plant-based lifestyle and empowering individuals to make a positive change in the world. For more information on future events and resources, please visit their websites at blackvegsociety.org and theplantprotocol.com.

Donations for Giving Tuesday are appreciated and accepted at blackvegsociety.org

The Health Coaching Business Masterclass Series - Interview with Lisa A. Smith

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization. BVS’ mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and referrals to certified health and wellness coaches.

