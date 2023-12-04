Safety Vision, LLC Announces New Integration with Samsara to enhance driver visibility.
Integration with Samsara adds rear vision and enhanced driver visibility monitoring to the Samsara AI Dash Cam.
This integration is a game changer for Fleet Managers who want to add the protection our field-proven visibility enhancement solutions to the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud and AI Dash Cams.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Vision, LLC a leader in mobile video management has announced a new integration with Samsara, pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud. By providing enhanced video visibility and cloud connectivity, this partnership enables commercial fleets to minimize collisions and better protect their assets.
— Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO of Safety Vision
With Samsara’s HD Camera Connector, customers can now connect their Safety Vision side, rear, and interior cameras to the Samsara platform to gain holistic visibility of their vehicles. This gives organizations a consolidated, 360-degree view of their safety incidents in the Samsara dashboard and allows them to leverage existing camera investments to reduce collisions, enhance the driver experience, and access and retrieve video to protect against not-at-fault claims.
With the Safety Vision integration, fleet managers can now add up to four high-definition cameras to the sides and rear of vehicles and have them all visible on the single view 7-inch in-cab monitor. A separate kit is also available for tractor trailers to add connected cameras to improve rear visibility and reduce damage and liability that can occur from backing and loading dock incidents.
Safety Vision CEO Bruce Smith shared, “This integration extends the protection that fleet managers receive with Samsara’s AI Dash Cams, with our field-proven visibility enhancement solutions. We are committed to delivering the most seamless and successful solutions for our shared customers.”
To learn more about this integration, visit the Samsara App Marketplace at www.samsara.com/resources/marketplace/safety-vision.
About Safety Vision, LLC
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Safety Vision has been a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions since 1993. Specializing in Mass Transit, Student Transportation K-12 and Commercial Trucking industries, Safety Vision offers state-of-the-art Mobile Video Surveillance equipment, including Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) and Network Video Recorders (NVRs). Their solutions incorporate innovative technologies, including AI cameras, cloud storage, live look-in and more, to ensure fleet safety, security and operational efficiency.
About Samsara
Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.
