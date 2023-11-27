Nevis’ 2023-2024 cruise season begins with calls from Sea Dream 1 and Star Flyer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 27, 2023)- Nevis welcomed the Sea Dream 1 and the Star Flyer to its shores on Sunday, November 26, the first calls of the island’s 2023-2024 cruise season.

According to Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Nevis is expecting 52 cruise calls this season.

He called on stakeholders in the tourism sector to be prepared and make every effort to accommodate for passenger arrivals on Sundays so that they can fully capitalize on the season. He pointed out that complaints have been made that when the ships dock on Sundays the passengers have nothing to do, nowhere to go, and nothing to buy because everything is closed.

“Most of the calls that are coming to Nevis appear to be on Sundays. We have had a problem in the past where when the cruise ships come in on a Sunday Charlestown is a ghost town because all the businesses are closed and even sometimes the taxi operators aren’t available. I understand very much that we are a religious community and that people rest on a Sunday, but I also understand that where there is a dollar to be made that our people should put themselves in a position to make that dollar.”

Premier Brantley continued, “Tourism, as we know, is seasonal, so during the season we have to capitalize and maximize the revenue that we can make. I’m asking therefore for the business houses in Charlestown to look at the schedule and where it is possible to open your stores and your shops to accommodate our visitors who arrive on a Sunday. I’m asking our taxi operators to make themselves available.”

The Premier urged taxi and tour operators, and other stakeholders to bring their ‘A’ game and put their best foot forward as being the frontline workers of the industry, they are the ambassadors of Nevis.

Over the course of November 2023 to April 2024, Nevis is expected to see more than 18,000 cruise visitors and at least one inaugural call from the Ritz-Carlton Evrima in March 2024.

There will be several days where multiple ships will dock in Nevis’ waters including Sunday, December 10, when four ships – Windsurf, Club Med 2, Star Flyer, and Sea Dream 1- are scheduled to call.