Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,781 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero Visiting Los Angeles Court’s Adoption Saturday

Joining Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner, Chief Justice Guerrero visited the Superior Court of Los Angeles for its 24th annual National Adoption Day celebration, to commemorate the adoption of 232 children by 148 LA County families on Nov. 18.

You just read:

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero Visiting Los Angeles Court’s Adoption Saturday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more