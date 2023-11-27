Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero Visiting Los Angeles Court’s Adoption Saturday

Joining Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner, Chief Justice Guerrero visited the Superior Court of Los Angeles for its 24th annual National Adoption Day celebration, to commemorate the adoption of 232 children by 148 LA County families on Nov. 18.
