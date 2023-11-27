NETZ Technology Debuts: K-NETZ's Showcase at the World Korean Business Convention
K-NETZ's 'K-Wave' Technology highlighted its advancements in Telecommunications through NETZ InnovationANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking a bold step in technological innovation, K-NETZ Co., Ltd. ("K-NETZ" or "the Company") revealed its DX solutions at the 21st World Korean Business Convention in Anaheim, California, held from October 11-14, 2023.
Positioned as a strategic precursor to its highly anticipated U.S. market debut, the convention served as a dynamic platform for K-NETZ to showcase its 'K-Wave' technology and actively seek partnerships, setting the stage for sustained global growth.
The event, attended by 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies and supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, provided an optimal environment for networking and cultivating business expansion. K-NETZ strategically positioned itself to make a lasting impact on the USA market, actively engaging with potential partners and leveraging the convention's global stage.
Under the visionary leadership of CEO Kyung Hoon Oh, K-NETZ emerged as a pioneering force in the global telecommunications sector. Rooted in Mr. Kyung-Hoon Oh's tenure as a research institute director for mid-sized enterprises, K-NETZ leveraged its R&D experience to pioneer market-oriented telecommunication solutions. The company's name, 'K-NETZ,' symbolizes the fusion of 'KOREA' and 'Network Evolving Technology Zone' (NETZ), echoing its ambitious goal of advancing global communication networks using South Korea's technological prowess.
Thrilled to announce collaborations with industry giants NTT Docomo and SoftBank, K-NETZ maintained a primary focus on the USA market, aspiring to create a significant influence. The company's strategic alignment aimed to propel K-NETZ into the forefront of transformative telecommunication solutions on a global scale. Diversifying its offerings, K-NETZ entered the security solutions domain with an all-in-one anti-drone solution, developed in collaboration with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. This innovative solution garnered global attention, prompting active partnerships with defense industry leaders and plans to expand its presence with the establishment of a local branch office.
Participating in the 21st World Korean Business Convention, K-NETZ secured the Most Outstanding Award at the Venture Demo Day hosted by the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association (KTOA). This recognition underscored K-NETZ's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field. With a range of products based on digital signal processing algorithms, K-NETZ became a significant player in traditional 5G solutions for mobile communication, securing exclusive supplier agreements with Japanese mobile operators in the first half of 2021.
As the world witnesses a paradigm shift in the telecommunications sector, K-NETZ strategically positions itself to capitalize on this transformation. Actively engaged in discussions with key players in Europe and the USA to expand its footprint, K-NETZ's successful acquisition of the 5G TELEC certification from the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in late 2021 propelled it into the global arena. The Anti-drone Solution, validated by its efficacy in countering threats, gained heightened attention in the wake of incidents like the Saudi Aramco drone attack and strategic drone use in the Ukraine conflict.
K-NETZ's participation in the World Korean Business Convention marked a pivotal moment, showcasing its innovative products and ideas poised to lead the global telecommunications market. The company, through unveiling its technology and establishing connections with potential partners, anticipates mutually beneficial growth opportunities. CEO Kyung Hoon Oh expresses his aspirations for K-NETZ, stating, "This convention marks the beginning of our journey to lead the global telecommunications network field and provide competitive DX solutions. Our goal is to showcase our technology and products to the largest market, the USA, and actively seek new partnerships for sustained growth."
K-NETZ envisions a future where its technology serves as a catalyst for business expansion and substantial contributions to public health and safety. The live demonstrations of its groundbreaking solutions at the 21st World Korean Business Convention offered a firsthand look at the company's remarkable capabilities. By inviting visitors to delve into these products, participate in discussions, and explore potential partnerships, K-NETZ not only established the groundwork for global exports but also set the stage for continued leadership in the telecommunications sector.
About K-NETZ
K-NETZ, a global telecommunications leader, leverages cutting-edge technologies: digital signal processing algorithms, advanced 5G capabilities, and state-of-the-art anti-drone systems. Specializing in exclusive 5G solutions, the company strategically focuses on the USA market, ensuring unparalleled communication networks. The integration of advanced 5G and anti-drone technologies underscores K-NETZ's commitment to innovation and security, positioning it as a key player in shaping the future of telecommunications.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
