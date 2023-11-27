CHARLOTTE FILM COMPANY SELECTED FOR INTERNATIONAL FESTIVALS

PERPETUAL the Movie Perpetual is about lives in peril Matthew the energy savant

PERPETUAL. Filmed in North Carolina, August '23. Author and producer, Brian Huey, "I'm excited that our award winning cast and crew is being recognized."

more than forty cast and crew came together to produce a world class short movie” — Marc Ford

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The movie short is based upon Charlotte, North Carolina author Brian Huey 's highly acclaimed novel trilogy PERPETUAL. The prequel is an introduction to a proposed series of movies and television based on the novels. The film was produced in Mooresville, North Carolina in August of 2023.On October 21, 2023 with a standing room only turnout, the movie PERPETUAL was privately screened at Charlotte’s new independent film venue, The Independent Picture House on 4237 Raleigh Street with a reception at The Charlotte Art League.The Charlotte based PERPETUAL production team includes Emmy Award winners Michael Cable (Director) and Fred Story (Music) along with multi-decade industry pros such as Charlottean, Mike Cavelle (Sound) and Atlanta based David Rakoczy (DP). Prolific Charlotte actor Chad Ayers debuted as Assistant Director.The PERPETUAL film trailer is now available.Producer and screenwriter, Marc Ford (formerly of 20th Century Fox) said, “Along with the award winning Charlotte team, more than forty cast and crew came together to produce a world class short movie, a prequel of a plan for full length movies and television also based on the novel series."Just six weeks after the screening, PERPETUAL short film garnered attention from international film festivals including as finalists:VIENNA, ORLANDO, AUSTIN, VANCOUVER, SORENTO and CHICAGO. Film Trailer.Movie storyline: In today's world, the importance of renewable energy is paramount. It is crucial for both satisfying our energy needs and preserving our precious environment. The highly acclaimed author of the Perpetual series and his award-winning team brilliantly captures the complexity of this pressing issue. "The world is out to stop them." A genius and his captivating partner find themselves embroiled in a web of mystery and peril as they strive to decipher Dr. Jackson's groundbreaking scientific breakthrough aimed at saving the planet. Matthew and Maria take on the monumental task of unlocking the solution to one of humanity's most significant challenges - how to meet the relentless demands for energy in a sustainable manner.For more information on Perpetual the novels: BrianHuey.com 704-607-1434For information about -- Perpetual Hope cancer research initiative -- with Levine Cancer, contact Brian.For more information on Perpetual the movie prequel and short: HueyMedia.comFilm Trailer

Perpetual the exciting prequel based upon the Perpetual series of novels