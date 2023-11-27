Uncover The Perfect Prehistoric Holiday Gift With Bill Eberlein Of Megateeth Fossils

Submit Release
Savannah, GA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bill Eberlein, professional scuba diver and owner of MegaTeeth Fossils, has uncovered perfect gifts for this holiday season. Eberlein dives day-in and day-out in the waters of Coastal Georgia in search of Megalodon shark teeth, the dinosaurs of the seas. With over 25 years of diving experience and a vast collection of fossils, Eberlein has discovered these prehistoric teeth are the perfect gift or stocking stuffer, especially following the excitement around “Meg 2: The Trench” this fall.

“These prehistoric shark teeth are preserved in the coastal mud, only to be discovered centuries later. This makes it the ultimate unique gift,” Eberlein stated. “I love seeing the reactions of people who are gifted a real fossilized shark tooth for display or to wear as a necklace.”

Before Black Friday, Eberlein prepares for the holiday demand. Because these are such a unique and affordable gift, Eberlein knows to expect a high volume of orders, so he recommends that you place your orders early not only to get the tooth you want, but also to make sure it gets there in time. Shipping takes on average 5 days in the US and 15 days internationally, but these times are likely to be delayed with the increased holiday packages being mailed.

Eberlein has been diving and collecting teeth since 1999. These Megalodon teeth, jewelry and other fossils are available for purchase on his website at https://megateeth.com/ and fit every budget from $20 to over $1,000 for the museum quality fossils. Each item is from Eberlein’s personal collection. Unless stated otherwise, each shark tooth purchase will include an acrylic display stand, certificate of authenticity and fossil identification information and an article about Bill and Dodie's fossil diving adventures.

