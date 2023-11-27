Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Vicor Corporation of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit – (NASDAQ: VICR)

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Vicor Corporation:

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Vicor investors. If you incurred a loss on your VICR investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/vicor-loss-submission-form/?id=56701&from=3

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

