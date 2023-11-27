The postpartum depression market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing incident cases and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period.

New York, USA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postpartum Depression Market to Exhibit Positive Growth During the Forecast Period (2023–2032), Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Sage Therapeutics, Biogen, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Brii Biosciences Limited

DelveInsight’s Postpartum Depression Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, postpartum depression emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted postpartum depression market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Postpartum Depression Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the postpartum depression market size was found to be USD 260 million in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. The market size captured by the United States was found to be the largest among the 7MM countries. In 2022, it was found that the United States accounted for ~64.6% of the total postpartum depression market size captured by the 7MM region.

of the total postpartum depression market size captured by the 7MM region. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PPD in mothers in the 7MM were ~1.1 million and these cases are anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

and these cases are anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Leading postpartum depression companies such as Sage Therapeutics, Biogen, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Brii Biosciences Limited, and others are developing novel postpartum depression drugs that can be available in the postpartum depression market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel postpartum depression drugs that can be available in the postpartum depression market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for postpartum depression treatment include SAGE-217/BIIB-125, Ganaxolone, LPCN 1154, BRII-296 , and others.

and others. Antidepressant medications, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and interpersonal therapy effectively treat PPD. Classes of medications are being prescribed for PPD as off-label therapies, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI). In March 2019, the US FDA approved ZULRESSO (brexanolone/SAGE-547), the first drug to treat adult PPD.

Postpartum Depression Overview

Postpartum depression (PPD) stands as the most prevalent non-psychotic complication of childbirth, impacting around 10-15% of women. This condition represents a significant public health concern, affecting not only women but also their families. The postnatal period is widely recognized as a high-risk time for the emergence of severe mood disorders. Typically, postpartum depression manifests within 1 to 12 months after delivery. In certain cases, postpartum blues may persist and intensify. Common symptoms of postpartum depression include feelings of sadness, hopelessness, emptiness, and being overwhelmed. Women may also experience anxiety, irritability, oversleeping, anger, physical discomfort, and difficulties bonding with their babies. Identifying women at risk of postpartum depression during pregnancy is crucial to ensure timely follow-up and appropriate care.





Postpartum Depression Epidemiology Segmentation

The postpartum depression epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current postpartum depression patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The postpartum depression market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Maternal Postpartum Depression

Postpartum Depression Treatment Market

Available treatments for postpartum depression include the utilization of antidepressant medications and emerging therapeutic methodologies centered around GABAA receptor modulation. Medical management for PPD encompasses multiple facets, including interventions for depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, and psychological approaches for eating disorders. This treatment strategy also encompasses psychological and psychosocial therapies, in addition to non-pharmacological interventions. Moreover, the comprehensive care of a patient with PPD and their family necessitates the establishment of a support system to nurture their psychosocial health.

Antidepressants, including ABILIFY (aripiprazole), ZOLOFT (sertraline hydrochloride), SPRAVATO (esketamine), PROZAC (fluoxetine capsules), CELEXA (citalopram hydrobromide), LUVOX CR (Fluvoxamine Maleate), and PAXIL CR (paroxetine), are the primary pharmacological interventions for addressing postpartum depression. Although these medications are officially indicated for conditions like major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder, they are also used off-label for PPD treatment.

At present, the sole available product on the market for treating patients with postpartum depression is ZULRESSO (brexanolone/SAGE-547). This medication, produced by Sage Therapeutics, received approval from the US FDA in March 2019. ZULRESSO is classified as a neuroactive steroid gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABAA) receptor-positive modulator and stands as the first and exclusive treatment specifically designed for addressing PPD. Administered via continuous intravenous infusion over 2.5 days, it requires supervision by healthcare providers at certified sites of care under the ZULRESSO Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program. The one-time infusion demonstrates the potential for swiftly alleviating depressive symptoms associated with PPD.

Key Postpartum Depression Therapies and Companies

SAGE-217/BIIB-125: Sage Therapeutics/Biogen

Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

LPCN 1154: Lipocine

BRII-296: Brii Biosciences Limited

Postpartum Depression Market Dynamics

The postpartum depression market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. ZULRESSO’s rapid onset of action within 2–3 days significantly enhances response rates in contrast to conventional therapies. As drugs such as BRII-296 and LPCN-1154 remain in the early stages of clinical development, their potential approval in the future holds promise for substantial growth in the PPD therapeutic market. The scarcity of available treatments for diagnosing and addressing PPD creates profitable openings for emerging therapies. The increased focus on research and development to comprehend the pathophysiology, along with recent diagnostic advancements, presents a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the PPD market.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of postpartum depression, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the postpartum depression market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the postpartum depression market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the postpartum depression market. The diagnosis of PPD becomes challenging due to its symptoms being similar to other depressive disorders. This difficulty arises from the absence of a standardized screening method, inconsistent data collection, and the lack of consistent cut-off scores on diagnostic instruments, complicating the identification of PPD. Additionally, the availability of off-label, more affordable antidepressants might disrupt emerging therapies in the market. Administering ZULRESSO through a prolonged 60-hour IV infusion could potentially reduce patient compliance, while patients treated with ZULRESSO face risks of excessive sedation or sudden loss of consciousness during its administration.

Moreover, postpartum depression treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the postpartum depression market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the postpartum depression market growth.

Postpartum Depression Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Postpartum Depression Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Postpartum Depression Market Size in 2022 USD 260 Million Key Postpartum Depression Companies Sage Therapeutics, Biogen, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Brii Biosciences Limited, and others Key Postpartum Depression Therapies SAGE-217/BIIB-125, Ganaxolone, LPCN 1154, BRII-296, and others

Scope of the Postpartum Depression Market Report

Postpartum Depression Therapeutic Assessment: Postpartum Depression current marketed and emerging therapies

Postpartum Depression current marketed and emerging therapies Postpartum Depression Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Postpartum Depression Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Postpartum Depression Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Postpartum Depression Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Postpartum Depression Market Key Insights 2. Postpartum Depression Market Report Introduction 3. Postpartum Depression Market Overview at a Glance 4. Postpartum Depression Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Postpartum Depression Treatment and Management 7. Postpartum Depression Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Postpartum Depression Marketed Drugs 10. Postpartum Depression Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Postpartum Depression Market Analysis 12. Postpartum Depression Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

