Press Release: Rhode Island Ranks 11th in the Nation in NRDC Scorecard

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that Rhode Island has been ranked 11th in the nation for its use of transportation funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), an international non-profit environmental organization.

In making the designation, the NRDC said "the NRDC has evaluated all 50 states to gauge the general policy and spending context that will influence and direct this federal funding, aiming to identify the degree to which states have adopted policies and directed dollars to improve equity, public health, and climate outcomes. In this scorecard report, NRDC assessed states across a range of metrics related to state planning for climate and equity, vehicle electrification, expansion of transportation choices, system maintenance, and procurement."

"This report recognizes the careful planning on the part of RIDOT and other state agencies that has moved Rhode Island toward its goals of reducing emissions, encouraging residents to use alternative modes of transportation, and giving drivers access to electric vehicles and charging stations," said Governor Dan McKee. "While more work remains, I am pleased for Rhode Island's recognition by this national organization."

"The NRDC is highly recognized as an environmental advocacy group and are considered the experts in assessing programs that impact climate change and carbon reduction strategies," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. "I'm very proud of the work that our RIDOT staff, along with other Departments, have done in executing a plan that efficiently and effectively uses our federal transportation funding to have a positive impact on meeting the goals of national and State of Rhode Island climate acts. This study recognizes that RIDOT is using its federal and state funding resources effectively to meet the goals of our carbon reduction strategies."

NRDC used data on a variety of metrics that included: state planning for climate and equity, encouragement in the state DOT's public participation plan, electric vehicle charging ports per 1,000 residents, reducing vehicle miles traveled through expanded transportation choices, spending of federal dollars on maintenance, and encouragement of environmental products for commonly used construction materials in transportation products.

Rhode Island scored well in its resiliency work. It was also recognized for its electric vehicle rebate program, its 2023 Qualified Allocation Plan and for the Energy 2035 Rhode Island State Energy Plan.