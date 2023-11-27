Submit Release
Heroes Active Bystandership Training Chosen by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Heroes Active Bystandership Training, LLC, Selected to Offer Innovation Peer Training to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) have selected Heroes Active Bystanding Training LLC to provide peer support training. This groundbreaking initiative aims to foster a culture of peer intervention and active bystandership within the department, ultimately ensuring the safety and well-being of staff, incarcerated individuals, and the communities they serve.
Because of the crucial role of active bystandership in preventing misconduct or potential harm, Heroes developed Active Bystandership Training. Heroes Active Bystandership Training, LLC brings expertise and experience in delivering high-quality training programs to criminal justice, public safety, healthcare, and the private sector. Their innovative and research-informed approach equips participants with the necessary tools, knowledge, and skills to intervene effectively to reduce mistakes, prevent misconduct, and promote employee wellness. By equipping CDCR & CCHCS staff with the tools to become effective active bystanders, the training aims to promote a safer and more rehabilitative correctional system, benefitting staff, incarcerated individuals, and the broader community.

Abigail Tucker, Co-Owner: abigailtucker@heroesintervene.com
Joel Dvoskin, Co-Owner: joeldvoskin@heroesintervene.com
Karen Rice, Co-Owner: karencollinsrice@heroesintervene.com
Website: heroesintervene.com

Tucker
Heroes Active Bystandership
abigailtucker@heroesintervene.com
