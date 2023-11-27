Huawei Holds Optix Club 2023, Launching New F5G Products and Solutions

Jakarta (ANTARA) — Global ICT provider Huawei organized its flagship OptiX Club 2023, bringing theme revolving around optical connectivity and digital sustainability:. This annual event aims to introduce new technology solutions, innovations and joint practices in the industries.





“As many governments and corporations have been adopting connectivity, cloud and AI technologies in their operations, identifying the best solution for each scenario is of paramount importance to grab new opportunities, achieve sustainable development, and accelerate digital transformation,” said Frank Xu, Director of Enterprise Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Huawei Indonesia.





“Huawei Indonesia has supported Indonesia’s digital transformation for many years. We are honored to help Indonesia’s ISP customers build the intelligent backbone network. By September 2023, more than 500 ASON networks have been put into commercial use worldwide, covering more than 300 operators worldwide. Together with Indonesia, Huawei aims to contribute more to the country’s sustainable system building to achieve the Golden Indonesia grand vision, and build a more intelligent and reliable network to connect the unconnected, link up all the Indonesian population,” Frank added.





Over 200 Huawei customers and partners from across industry and business sectors took part in the OptiX Club.





In one of the sessions, Atanasius Ronni, VP Technology and Innovation of PT Trans Indonesia Superkoridor (TIS) hailed Huawei’s reliable product solutions that suits well and creates new value to the customer experience and industry.





“As the basis of TIS's future digital transformation plan, we chose Huawei to build reliable digital networks to meet the requirements of home subscriber and business customers for digital services, cloud computing, and high-reliability networks. Deployed the super ASON backbone network that integrates "inland + submarine cables" to build a highly reliable and easy-to-maintain network infrastructure. Through these measures, we hope to bring more value to various industries, reduce network latency, improve customer experience, and achieve win-win results with customers,” said Atanasius Ronni.





Meanwhile, Jeffrey Chen, Director of Huawei Asia Pacific Region Optical reiterated Huawei’s commitment to supporting to the acceleration of Indonesia’s digital transformation.





“We are honored to help Indonesia ISP customers build the intelligent backbone network. By September 2023, more than 500 ASON networks have been put into commercial use worldwide, covering more than 300 operators worldwide. Huawei hopes to cooperate with Indonesia customers for long term basis, to make network more intelligent and reliable," Jeffrey asserted.





As the global ICT provider, Huawei has several vital product series which are designed for various scenarios, including Huawei Industry OptiX, Single OptiX, Sensing OptiX, DC OptiX, and Campus OptiX, to cater to the need for ubiquitous optical fiber connectivity sectors, ranging from energy, transportation, finance, education, healthcare, and manufacturing.





In Indonesia, guided by the four commitment pillars under the name ‘Huawei I DO’ – consisting of I Do Care, I Do Collaborate, I Do Create, and I Do Contribute – Huawei Indonesia consistently organizes various programs with the purpose of enhancing the digital ecosystem through sharing its knowledge and technology to keep on making contributions and creating values to build a fully connected, 5G oriented, more intelligent, digital and green Indonesia.