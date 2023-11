HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, November 27 - – President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from November 30 to December 2.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vương Đình Huệ, according to an announcement released by the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs. VNA/VNS