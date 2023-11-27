Việt Nam, Japan upgrade relations to comprehensive strategic partnership

VIETNAM, November 27 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Japan have agreed to upgrade their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, following official talks between Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on Monday.

The Vietnamese leader was on an official visit to Japan on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Thưởng said: “This marks an important milestone that opens a new chapter of the Việt Nam-Japan relations to be more practical, comprehensive, effective, connected and mutually beneficial, while also contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the countries and the world.”

The two countries would also promote cooperation in several areas, one of them being the economic sector.

The Japanese PM said that Việt Nam was an essential partner to Japan in realising its initiative “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP).

Việt Nam was also an important stop in Japan’s supply chain, he said.

The two countries would also work together in industries of the future, such as high technology and human resources training for this sector.

PM Kishida said: “Việt Nam’s human resources play an indispensable role in Japan’s socio-economic progress.”

Việt Nam and Japan would also boost exchanges between young people and localities in terms of culture, sports and tourism.

The two countries would also promote cooperation and support for national defence equipment.

Regarding national defence and security, the two leaders agreed to promote exchanges, especially at the high level, on an annual basis in diverse formats

Việt Nam and Japan would effectively implement the existing cooperation mechanisms and establish new ones for practical, effective defence-security cooperation based on the agreements between the two countries.

The country leaders said they would strengthen the economic links to ensure economic security, with possibilities of expanding cooperation to new areas such as innovation, technology transfer, and digital and green transformation.

“I and PM Kishida Fumio look forward to the official development assistance (ODA) from Japan to Việt Nam in 2023 reaching 100 billion yen (US$671 million),” said President Thưởng.

“This is an important foundation for both countries to maintain and boost ODA cooperation in the next years, focusing on strategic infrastructure, digital and green transformation, climate change adaptation and health care,” he added.

PM Kishida also said that Japan would continue to support Việt Nam in building a strong, independent, self-reliant, industrialised and modern Việt Nam, as well as Việt Nam’s commitments to the net-zero target by 2050.

Japan would also facilitate Vietnamese companies’ access to the Japanese businesses-led global supply chain.

At the talks, the two country leaders also emphasised the necessity to maintain an open and free international order in alignment with international laws, and coordinate in regional and global forums on matters of mutual concerns, including the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issues.

They agreed to support maritime and aviation safety and security, addressing disputes and conflicts through peaceful means based on international laws, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention. on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNS