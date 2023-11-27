Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,730 in the last 365 days.

NA chairman hails successful organisation of 9th global conference on young parliamentarians

VIETNAM, November 27 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Monday hailed agencies and localities for the success of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians that took place in Hà Nội from September 14-18.

Chairing a meeting to review the event organisation, the NA Chairman said that the conference's success is beyond expectations as leaders of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and domestic and international delegates appreciated the preparation and results of the event.

The conference achieved its set goals, contributing to enhancing the prestige of the Vietnamese National Assembly and promoting the images of the land, people, and culture of Việt Nam.

Huệ praised the organising committee for choosing the conference theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”, with discussions highlighting the role of young people in accelerating the realisation of sustainable development goals through digital transformation and innovation.

The conference adopted its first-ever statement after nine editions, demonstrating the determination, high consensus, and strong commitment of the young parliamentarians to implementing sustainable development goals globally.

The NA Chairman praised the information and communication work before, during, and after the conference by news agencies and media.

He also hailed the organising committee, subcommittees, the NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee, ministries, agencies, provinces, and cities such as Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, and Quảng Ninh for their contributions to the conference.

On this occasion, 13 collectives and 28 individuals were awarded the Certificates of Merit from the Chairman of the NA Office, including the Vietnam News Agency and Radio the Voice of Vietnam. — VNS

You just read:

NA chairman hails successful organisation of 9th global conference on young parliamentarians

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more