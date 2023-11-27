George Clinton Releases Official Video for Omega Psi Phi Remix of “Atomic Dog” for its 40th Anniversary
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the official Que Dog Edition of Atomic Dog was released.
I had no idea how [Atomic Dog] would’ve connected to Omega Psi Phi, Inc. Now that I’m a part of this iconic brotherhood, it is only right to celebrate the only funkin’ way I know how.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funk legend George Clinton, in collaboration with rising hip-hop artist C BlaQue and renowned Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, released the Que Dog Edition of Atomic Dog.
— George Clinton
The classic funk song was released in 1982 knocking Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” from the #1 spot on the charts. “Atomic Dog” then became the birth of the P-Funk empire and maintained its stronghold in Black culture.
No group lays claim to the highly sampled track more than the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Considered the unofficial theme song of the fraternity, The Ques are known to take over any space, anytime, anywhere when “Atomic Dog” is being played. The artist featured on the official remix, C BlaQue, told the Funkadelic, “You may have made the song, but it belongs to The Bruhz now.”
On its 40th anniversary, Clinton, C BlaQue, and Civil Rights Attorney, Ben Crump recorded their Que Dog version at the 83rd Omega Psi Phi Grand Conclave in Charlotte, North Carolina. Filming the first part of the video with the men who have taken over the legendary track was especially historic now that Clinton became an official member in 2020. “When I created Atomic Dog in 1982, I had no idea how it would’ve connected to Omega Psi Phi, Inc.” Clinton said. “Now that I’m a part of this iconic brotherhood, it is only right to celebrate the only funkin’ way I know how.”
C BlaQue, Life Member of the fraternal organization and up and coming musician, is new to the national attention of the masses but has been an artist for as long as he can remember. The South Carolina native’s music has most recently been featured in the 2021 BET Original Movie, “Karen” and the world will be hearing more from him on a social justice project with Attorney Crump, bringing light to the ongoing battle for equal justice for Black and Brown people throughout the country. Leaning heavily on faith, C BlaQue says he was divinely aligned with Clinton to recreate this classic record. “The Original Atomic Dog has bestowed upon me the greatest honor to create a special remix,” C BlaQue said. “My vision is to honor him and my beloved fraternity.”
About Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was founded November 17, 1911 on the campus of a historically black college. Since its founding the organization has chartered over 750 undergraduate and graduate chapters. Throughout the world, many notable members are recognized as leaders in a wide variety of fields dedicated to their Cardinal Principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift.
For more information, contact Media Director, Louise Gill at louise.gill@tenaciousdawgsmusic.com
Louise Gill
Tenacious Dawgs Music
louise.gill@tenaciousdawgsmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Atomic Dog - Que Dog Edition (Official Video)