Morrow Hill Signs a 17,000 SF Expansion with Boxer Property at 14800 Quorum in Addison
Boxer Property is excited to announce the expansion with Morrow Hill, for 17,501 square feet at 14800 Quorum Drive.DALLAS, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is excited to announce the expansion with Morrow Hill, for 17,501 square feet at 14800 Quorum Drive, negotiated by Boxer Property Leasing Manager, Adam Toth.
Morrow Hill is a commercial real estate company that exclusively represents tenants, providing a range of services from lease administration to franchise management.
Christopher Morrow, President at Morrow Hill, expressed: “We are thrilled to announce, this expansion and our continued partnership with Boxer Property. This expansion will allow us to continue providing our expanding global client base with the best guidance and strategies in commercial real estate."
14800 Quorum provides a professional Class A office environment. The building offers lobby upgrades of polished marble and granite, along with high-end office suite finishes. It's conveniently located within the North Dallas Quorum Business Park, is within yards of the North Dallas Tollway, and provides easy access to I-635.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
