REMARKS: U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Completion of 12-Year, $44.6 Million USAID-Funded Municipal Services Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar Office – Peshawar

AMBASSADOR BLOME: Good afternoon and Assalam Alaikum!

It is my pleasure to join you in celebrating the successful completion of the USAID-funded Municipal Services Program – a 12-year, $44.6 million dollar effort. The program has achieved remarkable results for Pakistanis across three administrative divisions of KP.

Thanks to the project, today hundreds of thousands of residents of KP have better, more reliable access to safe, clean drinking water, waste management, and improved sanitation.

Together, in our partnership with the government of KP, we rehabilitated 140 water facilities serving 448,000 people.

We have replaced 25,700 meters of old and rusted water mains, ensuring a clean, reliable water supply in 21 Union Councils.

We have rehabilitated sewerage and drainage lines, improving sanitation for 1.7 million people.

We have increased the efficiency of solid waste collection and disposal.

We have substantially improved municipal waste management services, including by purchasing 575 vehicles and other equipment, and establishing a regular repair and maintenance workshop for waste management equipment.

We should all be proud of the profound impact the Municipal Services Project has had on the lives of 1.9 million residents in the Peshawar urban areas alone: improved hygiene conditions, reduced risk of urban flooding, and better environmental protection.

I appreciated the chance to hear from folks in this room on how the program has made a difference in the quality of life for their families and their communities.

Access to clean, safe water, waste management, and treatment not only enhances quality of life. It also helps prevent the spread of disease, and reduces the financial resources required to provide healthcare and treatment to these communities – costs that would otherwise be borne by the government and by private citizens.

The Municipal Services Project has also played a pivotal role in job creation by providing opportunities for local skilled workforce to be employed in technical areas.

I’m grateful to the strong partnership between USAID and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – notably the Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development Department – that made this program possible.

The Municipal Services Project here in KP demonstrates the United States’ strong and enduring commitment to the Pakistani people for their welfare and well-being, their broad-based, sustainable development, their security, and their prosperity.

We deeply appreciate the hard work of everyone who contributed to the project’s success over these 12 years. And we look forward to continuing to build on the progress we have made in the years ahead.

Thank you.

###

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 27 November, 2023 | Topics: Ambassador, News, Speeches