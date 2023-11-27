Recovery Centers of America Highlights Outpatient Treatment to Support Seasonal Sobriety

King of Prussia, PA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today shared the benefits of outpatient addiction treatment, which throughout the holiday season offers a flexible, individualized approach to help those with substance use disorders (SUDs) begin or maintain recovery.

"The holidays should be filled with times of joy and celebrations, but for many, especially those impacted by addiction, the holiday season also brings additional stress and challenges," said RCA Chief Executive Officer Brett Cohen. "Engaging in treatment for SUDs, particularly during times of heightened stress, can be the greatest gift to give oneself and loved ones."

When people think of addiction treatment, inpatient and residential programs are often the first options that come to mind. It’s important for those struggling with addiction and their families to understand all the services that are available. The stigma and shame that may surround addiction can create resistance to enter treatment, especially during the holidays. Additionally, many lack awareness of and access to outpatient treatment.

The key elements of outpatient care – accessibility, convenience and specialization – support either ongoing sobriety maintenance or the start of a journey to recovery. During the holidays, a time filled with social opportunities and obligations, having easy access to the appropriate level and type of care is vital.

RCA’s continuum of outpatient care includes:

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): RCA's PHP, often called extended day treatment, is a moderate level of care for adults 18 and over. This Monday through Friday program provides intense treatment for five hours day. PHP can also support prevention of an inpatient hospital stay or serve as a bridge when an individual is transitioning from inpatient or treatment back to the community.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): RCA's IOP, often called day treatment, is for adults 18 and over. This treatment option is a natural progression after completing PHP level of care and is offered during day and evening hours, three hours a day, three days a week. IOP allows patients to get the treatment necessary to maintain recovery while keeping outside commitments and responsibilities. For many people, the increased support and learned skills would be especially helpful in managing triggers during the holiday season.

RCA’s continuum of outpatient care includes evidence-based clinical therapies, delivered in-person or via tele-health when there are barriers to engaging in treatment on-site. Each outpatient program includes a variety of specialized services for addiction treatment, using a blend of group therapy, individual therapy, family support and often medication management.

Upon admission to an RCA outpatient program, a therapist assesses the individual and advises on which treatment program is optimal for them. Together, the patient and therapist establish a treatment plan that meets the person’s specific needs.

RCA's outpatient programs also incorporate alumni support so patients can engage in free self-help, community and sober activities during treatment and aftercare. Engaging with alumni during and after outpatient treatment provides additional support, positive social connection, and sober celebrations which are vital to recovery, especially during the holiday season.

“RCA wants anyone struggling with addiction to consider the role outpatient treatment can play to promote hope and achieve recovery,” said Cohen. “The holiday season should be a time of peace and healing, and outpatient treatment can be an effective way to successfully achieve this for patients and families.”

If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

