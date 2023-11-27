Phlow Announces the Appointment of Kerry Ingalls and Guy Villax to its Board of Directors.

Richmond, Virginia, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp., a Public Benefit pharmaceutical manufacturer, announced today the appointment of Kerry Ingalls and Guy Villax to its Board of Directors amid a period of rapid growth and operational scale-up of facilities for Phlow. Ingalls and Villax will join Phlow's board, made up of internationally recognized pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare leaders, on a mission to re-shore the supply of the Nation's most essential medicines.

"We're honored to welcome Kerry Ingalls and Guy Villax to our Board of Directors," said Eric Edwards, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Phlow. "Phlow and its Board are on a mission to revolutionize the way medicines are developed and manufactured in the United States. The addition of two new board members at a pivotal point in Phlow's trajectory will further our ability to improve access and availability of domestically produced, high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients at our state-of-the-art facilities."

Kerry Ingalls is both a servant leader and a seasoned executive with deep expertise in leadership, strategic planning, high-reliability operations, and risk management. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Poseida Therapeutics, a gene engineering innovator in San Diego, California. During his tenure, the company executed an initial public offering and initiated clinical trials for three exploratory drug candidates in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T). In addition, Ingalls has held numerous leadership roles at biotechnology giant Amgen and has served as a board member for three non-profit biopharma industry organizations. He is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and has enjoyed a distinguished career in the United States Navy.

"Phlow has built an extensive purpose-built facility with an elegant design I had never seen, which is likely to be unmatched elsewhere. I am excited to join Phlow’s Board as the company enters a stage of growth and manufacturing scale-up that will contribute to stability and resiliency to the U.S. drug supply,” said Guy Villax

Guy Villax is a member of the Hovione Holding AG board, the supervisory Board of EIT Health, and the sustainability advisory board of AGEAS Portugal. He is the President of the Health Cluster Portugal and a member of the Portuguese National Council on Science, Technology, and Innovation. Villax was previously Hovione's Chief Executive Officer and worked at Price Waterhouse in London and Hovione in Asia. He was also on the board of the European Fine Chemicals Group, where he was involved in advocacy activities to express the voice of the API industry in a wide range of legislative matters. Villax represented the EU API industry in negotiations with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), resulting in the Generic Drugs User Fee Act.

About Phlow

Phlow is a U.S.-based, Public Benefit Corporation leveraging advanced manufacturing processes to re-imagine the domestic production of key starting materials (KSM), active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and finished drug products critical to U.S. healthcare. Focused on impact, Phlow partners with children's hospitals, private industry, and the U.S. government to increase access to affordable, high-quality, life-changing medicines through advanced manufacturing processes that are fully integrated, comprehensive, and better for the environment. Utilizing its advanced R&D labs and best-in-class, automated API cGMP facilities ranging from kilo to metric ton scales, Phlow provides customized contract development and manufacturing services for small molecule APIs to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Phlow measures its success by its ability to drive down costs and waste, improve quality and yield, and offer a more environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing medicines that lead to healthy and resilient communities. For more, visit www.phlow-usa.com.

