DigiTrax AI Unveils New AI Music Training Model License For Publishers, Composers, Producers, and Beatmakers
EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiTrax AI, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, extends an exclusive licensing opportunity to Music Publishers, Composers, Producers, & Beatmakers, to transform existing music into licensable templates for new AI-driven music creation, through its Artist And Label Services offered in its patented AI platform KR38R LAB.
The AI Training Model License framework is founded on DigiTrax AI’s seven granted patents in music theory-based data block analysis and composition technology. The DigiTrax KR38R LAB employs abstract music theory data derived from a composition’s analysis to generate music theory data block templates that capture the distinctive style of each composer. The templates, akin to Legos for music, facilitate collaboration on new works, with the original composer earning a 50% pro-rata publishing share in the ownership of the resulting intellectual properties.
"The composer/artist signs a licensing agreement with us and with this license we create an 'Artist Authorized' AI Training Template. This template is sold as downloadable content (DLC) in the form of StudioPacks, SoundPacks and MixPacks from the KR38R Marketplace," explains Joe Vangieri, the company's CEO.
The DigiTrax AI technology is a move beyond traditional neural network approaches. While neural networks can create music autonomously, monitoring and respecting copyright requires additional features not available via neural networks today. DigiTrax AI provides these features and empowers producers with an AI that has its foundation in music theory, a human-readable, data-block trackable format.
KR38R LAB Training Model License is an opportunity for artists to embrace AI technology and monetize their work in novel ways. The artist’s templates (SoundPacks, StudioPacks, and MixPacks) are creative Lego blocks that can be mixed and mashed by new music creators in the KR38R PRO Plugin, allowing for exploration of diverse sonic landscapes. The KR38R LAB is one of DigiTrax’s AI-driven services and experiences for established artists, music stakeholders, and entertainment technophiles, slated for release in 2023 and 2024.
About DigiTrax AI
DigiTrax AI (https://digitrax.ai) is a music technology company that uses artificial intelligence to develop new ways of creating and experiencing music. The company has developed a patented AI process that leverages evolutionary algorithms trained on music theory as the key innovation of the KR38R platform. The platform leverages AI for new music creation and to help artists and music labels unlock additional value from existing content. DigiTrax AI is currently participating in the NVIDIA Inception (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) AI Partner Programs.
Media Contact:
Jordan Lee
The PR Group
+1 727-447-4992
jordan.lee@theprgroup.com