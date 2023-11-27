SupplyCore Inc. Awarded the Military Friendly® Employer Silver Designation

The award, in addition to the Military Spouse Friendly® designation, recognizes an organization’s dedication to providing career opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

Rockford, IL, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIQTORY has named SupplyCore Inc. as the recipient of two designations: Silver 2024 Military Friendly® Employer and 2024 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer. These honors attest to SupplyCore’s commitment to fostering an environment of support, collaboration, and opportunity for veterans and their families.

The Military Friendly® Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. As a Silver Military Friendly® Employer, SupplyCore is recognized as one of the top companies in the country for veteran job seekers. The prestigious designation is determined by using both public and government data sources as well as responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer.

“At SupplyCore, we recognize the value and unique skills that veterans and military spouses bring to our organization,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “We are a stronger company because of their deep understanding of and personal experience in supporting our military customers and their missions. We are proud to be recognized by VIQTORY as a 2024 Military Friendly® Employer.”

Additionally, many businesses in SupplyCore’s supply chain are veteran-owned or Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs). They are integral to the company’s work as a federal defense contractor, supporting our U.S. military by providing mission-critical equipment and supplies. SupplyCore is also dedicated to honoring our nation’s military at a national, regional, and local level through its support of a variety of community service initiatives and veterans’ organizations.

SupplyCore will be showcased as one of the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. The complete list of award recipients can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com/employers. To learn more about Military Friendly, visit www.militaryfriendly.com. To learn more about SupplyCore Inc., visit www.supplycore.com.

About SupplyCore Inc.

Since 1987, SupplyCore has supported the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special operational equipment, end items, and heavy equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistics Support (TLS), and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS, and Special Operational Equipment TLS. In addition, SupplyCore is a source of supply for several General Services Administration (GSA) contracts. For more information about SupplyCore and its 36-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit www.supplycore.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

