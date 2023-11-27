BrainBox AI teases its leading-edge Generative AI product for Building Operations poised for launch in Winter 2024

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous solutions for the built environment, is readying a new GenAI-powered innovation geared toward facility and building managers that will catapult its platform capabilities to an industry-defining level. The new product will take on the role of an intuitive and autonomous building operations co-pilot to further facilitate the work and decision-making processes of building operators and facilities managers.



The company is transforming the information exchange happening between a building operator and its systems from a simple input and output relationship into a dynamic two-way dialogue with the capacity for autonomous action. With it, BrainBox AI is addressing the critical issue building operators experience; the existence of numerous tools to assist them but lack of time and resources required to use them. Through its core AI-driven operations innovation, BrainBox AI already has a pulse on the intersection of data and building operations, but as innovators it is also important to reach further for the greater good. Using Generative AI, the company’s latest advancement will redefine the role of technology in its space.

“Discovering and innovating the different ways that building data can be used to drive a more sustainable future for this industry are at the heart of what we do.” shared Jean-Simon Venne, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at BrainBox AI. “With over 12,000 connected buildings and hundreds of years of collective experience, our autonomous AI platform and extensive data infrastructure positions us uniquely for this innovative industry shift ahead. Our ambition is to go beyond developing an advanced search tool or information collector, we are creating the world’s first autonomous co-pilot for building operators and managers that delivers on the promise of Generative AI. Its official launch in Winter 2024 will be a landmark achievement for us and the entire sector."

A part of BrainBox AI’s ability to bring its breakthrough innovation to market stems from its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service that offers a choice of performing foundation models, played a key role in the ramp-up of the company’s latest creation.

With the addition of this new innovation, BrainBox AI’s capabilities within the built environment space is elevated to new levels as it continues its mission to save the planet with AI. To receive exclusive updates on BrainBox AI’s GenAI product, sign up here.

About BrainBox AI

Founded in 2017, BrainBox AI was created to address two critical issues currently facing the built environment: carbon emissions and energy consumption. As innovators in the decarbonization movement, BrainBox AI’s game-changing HVAC technology leverages AI to make buildings smarter, greener, and more efficient. Through strategic global relationships, BrainBox AI elevates real estate clients across various sectors from office buildings and hotels to commercial retail, grocery stores, airports, and more.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, a global AI hub, our workforce of over 170 employees, bring with them talent from all sectors with the common thread of being in business to heal our planet. BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including MILA – Quebec AI Institute, the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO), as well as education institutions including McGill University. For more information visit: https://brainboxai.com/en/