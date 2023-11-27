COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EMPLOYEE TURNS FRANCHISEE
David Giordano makes business dream a realitySOMERSET, NJ, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, is committed to Building Leaders and David Giordano is a prime example of this. He recently turned his business dream into reality when he became a College HUNKS franchise owner. Giordano started with the company as a Wingman while in college in 2016 and then rose through the ranks before taking on his current role leading the new Central New Jersey location.
“I have always wanted to own a business because it allows you to see success based on the continuous devotion and pride in the work completed each day. College HUNKS was the perfect match for me,” said David Giordano, Owner of the Central New Jersey College HUNKS. “My discovery process with College HUNKS was different than most, since I had experience actually working with the company. During my interview for a summer job, the manager spoke about Building Leaders, a core value of the organization, and how people who start on the trucks can grow into managers and beyond. This really resonated with me and my dream of one day owning a franchise.”
David Giordano initially joined College HUNKS while looking for a summer job. After graduating from Susquehanna University, he transitioned to a sales and marketing role with the company and then became a general manager. He is now the proud owner of the Central New Jersey location.
“My former manager, Nancy, had a successful 14 years with her College HUNKS location and I want to continue that success. I want to give my family the life that we’ve dreamed of living and business ownership is putting us on that path,” added Giordano. “None of this would be possible without the incredible team of individuals at the Hillsborough location. They share an unparalleled dedication to our clients which truly sets the College HUNKS experience apart.”
The Central New Jersey location celebrated a grand opening this past September. David Giordano and his team serve Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Sussex, Union, and parts of Middlesex. As part of a purpose-driven company, the Central New Jersey location supports more than a dozen local charities through furniture donations. As a former athlete, Giordano is also interested in supporting area high school football and basketball teams.
“We are incredibly proud of David and his latest venture as a franchise owner. He knows firsthand our quality of service and capabilities, plus he is strongly aligned with our core values, which make him an ideal owner. His commitment to excellence is a fantastic driver for success and we look forward to watching him grow even more in this new role,” said Nick Friedman, Visionary and Co-Founder of College HUNKS. “His transition to owner speaks volumes about his confidence in the brand and demonstrates to other potential franchisees the appeal and strength of our brand.”
