Podcast: Planning Ahead for the Holiday Travel Season
Nov. 27, 2023
Although business aviation is not a cause of aviation system delays, weather and other factors can pose unexpected travel challenges. If business aviation is in your planning this holiday season, it’s best to prepare for potential delays and have alternatives at the ready. “Historical volume days are always important, [as are] early filings and looking at both the national and the international landscape as a whole,” says FAA National Operations Manager Jason Rooks. “When I say that, I mean checking NOTAMs [and] understanding system impact reports. All of that gives [insights] into what’s going on.”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Janice Planten, manager, NBAA Air Traffic Services
- Jason Rooks, national operations manager, FAA
- Dean Snell, manager, NBAA Air Traffic Services
