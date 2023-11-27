Beauty Routines Unveiling the Surge in At-Home Laser Device Market is up to US$ 1,458.4 Million by year 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The at-home laser device market in the United States is experiencing rapid growth, driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness of skincare and beauty trends, as well as a growing population of highly tech-savvy individuals.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global at-home laser device market size is estimated to be around US$ 537.1 million in 2024. The at-home laser device sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, with a valuation of US$ 1,458.4 million by 2034. The increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic solutions drives the adoption of at-home laser devices, offering users the convenience of professional-grade treatments in the comfort of their homes.



Technological advancements, such as smart features and precision targeting, enhance the efficacy and user-friendliness of these devices, attracting a broader consumer base. The rising trend of skincare and beauty consciousness further fuels the market, as consumers seek effective and convenient solutions for various skin concerns.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18324

Despite the industry's growth, certain restraints pose challenges to widespread adoption. Affordability remains a significant barrier, limiting access to at-home laser devices for a broader demographic. Concerns regarding safety and effectiveness also influence consumer decisions, emphasizing the need for transparent information and regulatory standards. Additionally, the complexity of certain treatments may deter users from fully utilizing these devices.

The at-home laser devices industry presents ample growth opportunities. The global shift towards personalized healthcare and beauty solutions creates a favourable environment for the industry to tailor products to individual needs. Collaborations with skin care professionals and beauty influencers can enhance consumer trust and educate users on optimal device usage.

Integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning enhances device customization, offering personalized treatment plans based on individual skin conditions. The advent of 5G connectivity allows for real-time guidance and updates, ensuring users stay informed about the latest skincare trends and device functionalities. Multifunctional devices that address various skin concerns in one unit are gaining popularity, providing users with comprehensive skincare solutions.

“Incorporating sustainable and eco-friendly features aligns with the growing demand for environmentally conscious products, creating opportunities for innovation in the at-home laser devices market” - opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the At-home Laser Device Market:

The at-home laser device industry in the United States is projected to expand at a steady 5.7% CAGR through 2034.

The at-home laser device industry in Australia is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

The at-home laser device industry in China is anticipated to flourish with a CAGR of 10.8% through 2034.

The at-home laser device industry in India is predicted to expand at a staggering 11.2% CAGR through 2034.

The at-home laser device industry in Japan is poised to rise at a stable CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

The women segment in the end use category to grab a share of 74.8% from 2024 to 2034.

In the energy category, the low energy (less than 10J/cm²) segment to acquire a market share of 76.8% between 2024 and 2034.





Purchase the Report for Key Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18324

Competitive Landscape of At-home Laser Device Market:

Demand has been increasing even though manufacturers of at-home laser devices are operating at maximum capacity. A growing number of consumers are adopting at-home laser devices as their knowledge expands. The at-home laser device market is fragmented, with many local, emerging, and established players.

Recent Developments in the At-home Laser Device Market:

In July 2024, a range of traditional single and multiple technology cosmetic workstations were introduced to the market by Sharp Light Technologies, a manufacturer of innovative medical and cosmetic devices.

Trial Beauty, an online retailer of at-home laser beauty products, opened for business in Selfridges London in December 2024. Consequently, instead of only being able to test out Trio’s Hair Removal Laser 4X, Age-Defying Laser, and Hair Removal Laser Expertise products online, customers can now do so in-store.

Essential At-home Laser Device Manufacturers:

Alma Lasers International

Candela Corporation

CosBeauty

Cutera, Inc

Cynosure, LLC.

Elos Me

Fotona d.o.o.

LumaRx

Lutronic

Lynton Lasers Ltd

MLAY

Philips

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sciton, Inc

Sharplight Technologies Ltd

SmoothSkin

Solta Medical, Inc

The Procter & Gamble Company

Tria Beauty

Venus Concept

Viora



Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18324

Key Segments:

By Energy:

Low Energy (Less than 10J/cm²)

High Energy (Over 10J/cm²)

By End Use:

Women

Men

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Authored by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:



Laser Therapy Devices Market: Size is estimated to be valued at US$ 3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2033. The adoption of laser therapy devices is likely to advance at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Radiotherapy Device Market: Size is projected to be worth US$ 6,805.43 million in 2023. The market is likely to reach US$ 12,895.19 million by 2033. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market: This is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 7.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 16 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Treatment Market: Is expected to garner a market value of US$ 3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 4.89 Billion by registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market: This is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 7.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 16 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube