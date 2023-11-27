ADU_TALKS: EU projects present opportunities for young Belarusians at event in Warsaw

A total of 268 participants (204 online, 64 offline) took part in an event in Warsaw on 25 November, aimed at young Belarusians dreaming of studying abroad.

The EU-funded EU NEIGHBOURS east programme and the adu.place platform brought together experts and university representatives to present educational opportunities abroad and advise young Belarusians on choosing an educational path or seeking opportunities for professional growth.

“We are convinced that access to quality education is the basis for a successful future, and the active participation in the event and attention to the materials presented by the participants confirms this conviction,” said Ekaterina Bunina, chief editor of the adu.place platform. “People’s interest and reactions show that education is not just a topic for them, but a real necessity. Young people are the future, and it is important for us to show them the opportunities that exist for them, to open up the world and help them become professionals.”

At the event, the EU4Belarus, EU4Youth and Social Camp projects outlined the opportunities they offered for professional development and networking. The College of Europe, the European Humanities University, and the Free Belarus University shared information on where young people could find finance for studying in the EU – and how to join their academic programmes.

Adu.place and the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) shared where to find opportunities and who to turn to for advice.

“‘Education as the lifestyle’ was the motto of the ADU_Talks event, organised by EU NEIGHBOURS east for Belarusian youth,” said a Young European Ambassador, Usevalad Lahun. “It was great to see that the opportunities for education and networking in the EU are still highly demanded by young Belarusians, and we, the Young European Ambassadors, are here to help them learn more.”

There was also a representative from the European Solidarity Corps at the event, who shared his experience on how to travel around Europe and do volunteer work even if you don’t have money. The EU-funded programme Erasmus+ and MOST joined the sessions online.

A recording of the event is available on Youtube.

