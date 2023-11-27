GEETA NAMED TO THE INAUGURAL TIME100 CLIMATE LIST OF THE 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADERS DRIVING BUSINESS CLIMATE ACTION
BOSTON, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIME named Geeta Aiyer, President and Founder of Boston Common AM, to the inaugural TIME100 Climate list, recognizing the 100 most innovative leaders driving business climate action.
To assemble the list, TIME's editors and reporters fielded nominations and recommendations from industry leaders and partner organizations like Global Optimism and The B Team, as well as TIMECO2’s Advisory Council, then worked to assess the candidates on a variety of factors, including recency of action, measurable results, and influence.
Aiyer joins other changemakers across the world on Time100 Climate list, all of whom are acting with urgency to fight the climate crisis. The full list is now live on Time.com at time.com/time100-climate and it will appear in the December 5, 2023 issue, available on newsstands Friday, Nov. 24th. Aiyer founded the sustainable investment company Boston Common AM in 2003. Before financial systems recognized climate change as a financial risk, Aiyer advocated for portfolio companies to protect natural resources and reduce exposure to environmental hazards, helping Boston Common build a reputation as a leading investor voice on environmental issues.
Aiyer and fellow founding members of Boston Common have been acting with urgency for decades to address the climate crisis: Steven Heim, the company’s director of ESG research was recently awarded the ICCR Legacy Award for his work reshaping corporate policies and practices throughout his career; Lauren Compere, Head of Stewardship and Engagement is speaking this month at COP28, the annual United Nations climate summit.
About the Company:
Boston Common AM is an independent, women-led, and majority women- and employee-owned investment firm activating capital toward solutions for people and the planet. An active, global equity ESG-integrated investment manager and a leader in impactful shareholder engagement since 2003, Boston Common challenges companies across industries to devote resources and innovation toward social equity and earth renewal. The company’s investment strategies totaled $4.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023. The firm is headquartered in Boston.
Kevin N. Hart, Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy
