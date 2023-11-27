Submit Release
NIA to host public consultation on VWAI airport expansion project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry:

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will host the first in a series of public consultations with the general public and stakeholders starting Monday, December 04, 2023.

 

The public consultation will be held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

 

At this meeting the proposed plans for the upgrade and expansion of the Vance W. Amory International Airport will be presented. Additionally, suggestions and recommendations will be welcomed and noted for consideration so as to ensure that the project can be developed for the benefit of the island of Nevis.

