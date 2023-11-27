SAROA webinar series: Coastal carbonate system dynamics in Southeast Asia, 29 November 2023

Date and time: 29 November 2023, 5 PM (IST)

Invited speaker: Dr. Patrick Martin, Associate Professor, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Venue: online (please register at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeg9r-YH4eXbz8Cms-Yxx-xqlROQu6OywRVgooQFTWckf2VgA/viewform)

The GOA-ON South Asia Regional Hub on Ocean Acidification (SAROA) will hold its fourth in a dedicated series webinar later this week. The invited guest speaker, Dr Patrick Martin, Associate Professor at the Asian School of the Environment, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, will address the broader topic of changes in the coastal carbonate system in the region. The main focus of Dr Martin’s research is carbon cycling and understanding how it is processed biogeochemically at sea and what effects it may exert on marine communities and ecosystems.

The South Asia Regional Hub on Ocean Acidification (SAROA) was established to cover the countries surrounded by regional seas and oceans across South Asia. SAROA was established following encouragement and support from GOA-ON to promote the practice of collection of geographically distributed data on ocean acidification encompassing South Asian waters including from vulnerable yet ecologically important coastal biotopes such as mangroves, estuaries, salt marshes, lagoons and coral reefs.

For any query, kindly send an email to saroahub@gmail.com .

More information and registration.



Like this: Like Loading...

Related