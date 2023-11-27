London Gold to Host Annual Holiday Celebration
The “Feel the Magic” holiday event occurs December 5th - 7th, 2023.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Gold, an award-winning jewelry store, is excited to announce the season of VIP pricing with their “Feel the Magic” holiday event from December 5th - 7th, 2023. Jewelry enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the festivities at one of London Gold’s three locations: Scottsdale, Chandler, or Peoria. With deserts by Salted Caramel and delicious signature mocktails, jewelry lovers won’t want to miss this event. For London Gold’s Scottsdale patrons, guitarist Gil Galanos will be there to help usher in the holiday spirit.
The “Feel the Magic” holiday event is London Gold’s premiere event for celebrating the holidays in style. London Gold offers exquisite jewelry pieces for a unique gifting experience this holiday season, from new designer jewelry to exclusive estate collections to brilliant diamonds and more. With 35% off their stunning colored gemstone jewelry*, there’s never been a better time to add a new piece to a jewelry lover’s collection.
Along with an impressive collection of natural diamonds on-site, London Gold also carries a remarkable line of IGI-certified, lab-grown diamonds. Jewelry enthusiasts can enter for a chance to win a round, radiant, or oval 1 carat lab-grown diamond between December 5th - 7th. Simply visit any of London Gold’s three locations and fill out a form to be entered to WIN! Participants must be present in-store to WIN!
Raffle Dates: Tuesday, December 5th thru Thursday, December 7th
Raffle Times; 12 pm - 1 pm | 2 pm - 3 pm | 5 pm - 6 pm
London Gold is thrilled to celebrate the holidays and offer VIP pricing for their exceptional, one-of-a-kind jewelry.
*Restrictions may apply.
About the Company:
London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry—but also one which serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of precious stones is unparalleled and carries beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.
David Diamond
London Gold
+1 480-367-1717
marketing@londongold.com