Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar Partners with Lennox Feel the Love Program To Give Back to Someone in Need

Escondido, CA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar, a trusted HVAC and solar company serving the San Diego community, is thrilled to announce its recent contribution to the local community. As part of the Action Gives Back initiative and the Lennox Feel the Love Program, the Action Academy class volunteered their time and expertise to install a brand new furnace and air conditioner to a local in need.

Located in Escondido, Nancy Gangi has lived in her home for over 25 years. She has been living in this home with no a/c even though this North County city could easily reach 100-degree temperatures during the Summer.

When Lennox announced their Feel the Love program for this year, Action immediately jumped on board and sought out someone to help. Gangi, a stroke and 3 times cancer survivor was nominated by her daughter stating that her mother deserved this after going through all her health complications.

Lennox Industries states on their website “Feel the Love gives neighbors and participating Lennox dealers an opportunity to come together, give back and improve lives of deserving people in their communities.”

When Feel the Love came to Action Air, they were happy to be a part of such a wonderful program. “We were excited to be a part of this year’s Feel the Love Program with Lennox and giving Nancy a chance to have some cold air for the next Summer,” said Richard Johnson, General Manager of Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar.

Gangi expressed her gratitude for Action Air and Lennox’s support. She stated, "What generosity. And to know that’s available to people in the community is really wonderful, just to see a company giving back to community."

Action Air Conditioning, Heating, and Solar has always been more than just a service provider; it's a dedicated community partner. With a strong commitment to giving back, the company demonstrates its genuine concern for the community by participating in local initiatives and providing excellent service to its customers. This initiative exemplifies Action Air's commitment to strengthening the community they serve.

"We're not just an HVAC and Solar company; we're a part of this community," said Johnson. "We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve and support causes that are close to our hearts, right here in our neighborhood. And to be able to partner with our dealers like Lennox makes it even better."

If you're in need of reliable HVAC or solar services from a company that values community and excellence, look no further than Action Air Conditioning, Heating, and Solar.

About Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar

Action Air Conditioning, Heating, and Solar is a leading HVAC and solar company dedicated to providing high-quality services to the Southern California community since 1975. We pride ourselves in providing honest and friendly service. With a strong commitment to giving back, the company actively participates in local initiatives and strives to enhance the well-being of its community. For more information, visit actionac.net.

