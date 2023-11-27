fifty-five Joins the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) To Ensure Effective and Scalable Data-Driven Business Transformation

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fifty-five, a global martech consultancy that empowers brands to unite and fully optimize siloed data across all channels to drive business results, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.



A network to accelerate business transformation

Leveraging its three-fold expertise - martech data consulting, data engineering and data science - fifty-five supports its clients in their transformation journey by helping them make the most of their data to develop innovative marketing strategies for a more effective customer experience.

As part of this partnership, fifty-five will be able to deploy trusted machine learning and AI solutions to improve its clients' performance and competitiveness. The agreement also promotes the development and scaling of generative AI applications within enterprises.

"AWS provides the wide range of cloud services our customers need to put data and innovation at the heart of their projects. We are very proud to have won an award at the recent Gen AI Partners Demo Showdown ("Account Manager/Sales AWS"). It was an opportunity to demonstrate the relevance of Amazon Bedrock applied to Data Marketing Analytics. This award reinforced our desire to deepen our collaboration with the AWS teams to bring to life business-related, high-performance use cases," commented Jean-François Wassong, Partner and CTO of fifty-five.

AWS solutions at the service of fifty-five customers

fifty-five has already managed several projects for its customers with the help of AWS. In one instance, a global consumer goods group called on fifty-five to deploy a "datamesh," an architecture enabling the systematic use of a technical platform and a base of ready-to-use data. On this assignment, fifty-five tapped into the large scope of capabilities from its teams, combined with the power of AWS services and integrated tools such as Snowflake, SageMaker, ECS and EC2, in their day-to-day work.

These data processing tools were replicated and scaled for the CPG company's full portfolio of brands. By building a continuously updated marketing database and leveraging AWS' pre-configured processes and tools, fifty-five helped its customer unlock greater end-to-end marketing potential, ranging from data collection to transformation, activation, and measurement.

AWS offers a wide range of cloud services, from storage, computing and database infrastructure to advanced technologies such as analytics, artificial intelligence (especially generative AI), machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT). By choosing AWS, businesses benefit from the agility, flexibility and security of cloud computing. These services enable them to deploy applications, store data and access IT resources on demand, without having to invest in a costly physical infrastructure.

As an APN member, fifty-five joins a global network of 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver mutual value to customers.

For more information on the AWS Partner Network (APN), click here .

About fifty-five

As a part of The Brandtech Group, fifty-five is a data company that helps brands collect, analyze and activate their data across paid, earned and owned channels to increase their marketing ROI and improve customer acquisition and retention. Headquartered in Paris with offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Shanghai, Geneva, Shenzhen and Taipei, fifty-five was named by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing tech firms in Europe, owing to its unique approach that blends consulting, operational and technology expertise.

MEDIA CONTACT

Aqilah Natarajan, Tier One Partners

anatarajan@wearetierone.com