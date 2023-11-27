Europe Faces Rising Demand for Helicopter Pilots in Private Sectors

Sertan Aycicek IKAR AVIATION

LONDON, MAYFAIR, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the soaring demand for helicopter pilots across various industries, particularly tourism, emergency services, firefighting, and medical services (EMS), Sertan Ayçiçek, Group President of IKAR Holdings, highlights the pressing need for skilled professionals in the European helicopter industry.

"As the helicopter industry in Europe experiences significant growth, the demand for trained pilots has reached unprecedented levels," said Sertan Ayçiçek.

Exploring the core of this surge in demand, it's clear that commercial industries like tourism significantly contribute to this trend.

In recent decades, helicopters have become increasingly popular among tourists seeking breathtaking aerial views and easy access to remote destinations.

This shift has subsequently escalated the need for more trained helicopter pilots.

About IKAR AVIATION:

The IKAR AVIATION, based in London, is a leading aviation company majority owned by IKAR Holdings and Black Widow Helicopters LLC, USA. With a focus on excellence and safety, IKAR AVIATION is dedicated to meeting the rising demand for skilled helicopter pilots in Europe.

IKAR Aviation is currently on the sale of Helicopters under the brand name “IKAR Helicopters”. Beside the sale of Helicopters the company is also offering maintenance and modernisation services for Helicopters owned and operated by third parties (corporates, governments, HNWI etc.). IKAR Aviation’s primary geographical focus is in Europe, Africa, GCC and emerging countries.

About IKAR HOLDINGS:

IKAR Holdings is a diverse group company based in London, operating in 14 different sectors, including energy, aviation, construction, tourism, technology, education, and healthcare. With a global presence, IKAR Holdings is committed to driving innovation and success across its various business ventures.

IKAR AVIATION