Rimes launches AI Lab to power their clients to harness the power of AI
Creating a focused experimental environment for prototypingLONDON, UNITED KINDGOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes is delighted to announce the official launch of their AI Lab under the leadership of Theo Bell, the newly appointed Head of AI Product. The Rimes AI Lab provides a dedicated environment where the Rimes Product Engineering team, in collaboration with clients, can prototype new ideas and applications using proven AI technology.
Theo Bell, Head of AI Product at Rimes, commented. "The landscape of AI is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and our AI Lab is designed to keep us at the forefront of this exciting field. The lab’s environment will enable us to iterate directly with our clients, ensuring that we are not just building innovative solutions, but solutions that are valuable and tailored to their specific needs. In the asset management industry, AI-enabled data-driven workflows are no longer a luxury; they are a necessity for future success. Our AI lab is committed to pioneering these critical workflows, transforming the way the industry operates and setting new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy.”
Justin Brickwood, Chief Product Officer at Rimes, commented, "We are very excited about the opportunities the Al Lab represents for the business and our clients. The Lab enables a laser-sharp focus on client needs. It is already empowering the rapid development of innovative solutions that will help financial institutions gain a real advantage in an increasingly competitive business environment. Ultimately, the new solutions will contribute to a more agile and technologically advanced financial ecosystem. It's a win-win situation for everyone involved."
About Rimes
Rimes provides enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology.
