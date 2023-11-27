Inulin Market Propels Growth to US$ 2,345 Million by 2033 Unveiling Rising Demand for Plant-Based Probiotics Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Inulin is a completely plant-based and vegan product which makes it highly attractive for vegans and people who prefer plant-based food products. An increasing number of people are consuming plant-based diets and this trend is expected to prominently create a new demand outlook for inulin suppliers across the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inulin market value is projected to increase from US$ 1,678.9 million in 2023 to US$ 2,345 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, inulin demand is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.4%.



Growing inclination toward functional and low-calorie foods is the prominent factor expected to drive the commercial market for inulin. Similarly, rising demand for plant-based probiotic products will foster market growth.

Another key factor expected to fuel sales of inulin is the growing use of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals by the aging population in several countries. Thanks to its multiple health benefits, inulin is widely used in food & beverage products and dietary supplements.

Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18436

Consumers' growing health consciousness is causing a spike in the nutraceutical market, which can increase the need for inulin. Dietary fibres like inulin can help lower cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, they are widely used in nutraceutical products.

The increasing use of prebiotic ingredients like inulin in the dairy sector is projected to boost the inulin market through 2033. Subsequently, growing demand for food and beverage items high in fibre and prebiotics is anticipated to create growth prospects for inulin producers.

The need for healthful food is increasing rapidly due to aging population and high prevalence of digestive diseases, including discomfort, cramps, constipation, and bloating. This will positively impact inulin sales through 2033.

As a natural sugar substitute, inulin has grown in popularity since it allows manufacturers to identify their goods with higher fibre content. To preserve their market dominance, key players in the worldwide inulin market are concentrating on introducing cutting-edge goods and growing their manufacturing facilities.

Key Takeaways from the Inulin Market Study Report:

The global inulin market is expected to total US$ 2,345 million in 2033.

in 2033. Based on source, chicory segment is estimated to hold a market share of 32% in 2023.

in 2023. By application, food and beverage segment is set to account for 56% of revenue share in 2033.

of revenue share in 2033. In 2022, the United States held 80% share of the North America market.

share of the North America market. The United Kingdom is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% through 2033.

through 2033. Demand in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. India will likely advance at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033.



“Rising emphasis on agriculture-based nations to diversify their economies has encouraged farmers to shift their focus toward the production of commercial crops. So, a notable rise in the supply of chicory, leek, asparagus, and Jerusalem artichoke could positively impact the market during the forecast period.” Says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape:

The overall market is highly consolidated, as only some inulin producers have been able to market their products successfully in different regional markets. The potential of inulin as a drug delivery system could make inroads for the entry of pharmaceutical companies and diversify the market in the coming days.

The demand for soluble inulin fiber is expected to rise due to shifting consumer tastes and an increase in the customer demand for vegan food items. The growing need for organic ingredients is another factor that is predicted to alter the market orientation of most players involved in the inulin business.

Purchase the Report for Key Insights:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18436

Recent developments in the Inulin Producing Industries

In March 2022, Sensus declared that it would increase the amount of inulin it produces from chicory root fibers at its original plant.

Sensus declared that it would increase the amount of inulin it produces from chicory root fibers at its original plant. In December 2022, The functional ingredient supplier Beneo Inc. invested around US$ 33.9 million to increase its production capacity.

Key Companies Profiled:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

S Cargill Incorporated

Sudzucker Group

Ingredion Incorporated or TIC Gums

Tate & Lyle PLC

Dow DuPont

FMC Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

PMV Nutrient Products PVT Ltd.

Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co. Ltd.

Sensus B.V.

Steviva Brands, Inc.

Tereos S.A.

The IIDEA Company

TrooFoods Ltd.



Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global inulin market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the inulin market based on source (leeks, asparagus, onion, wheat, garlic, chicory, oats, soybean, jerusalem artichokes, banana, other sources [fruits, etc.]), application (food and beverages [functional food, dairy products, infant formula, breakfast cereal and cereal bars, meat products, beverages, other food and beverages] dietary supplements [weight loss, sports nutrition, general well-being, immune and digestive health, bone and joint health, heart health, other specific requirements] animal feed additives [poultry, swine, cattle, other animals] pet food, aquafeed, other applications), form (powder form, liquid form), function type (bifdus promoting agent, fiber enhancer, sugar alternative, fat alternative or replacer, other functions), sales channels (direct sales channels, indirect sales channels [modern trade channels, specialty stores, franchise or brand outlets, online retailers, other indirect sales]) region (North America, Latin America, Europe , East Asia , South Asia and Pacific , Middle East and Africa)

Request Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18436

Inulin Market Outlook by Category:

By Source Type:

Leeks

Asparagus

Onion

Wheat

Garlic

Chicory

Oats

Soybean

Jerusalem Artichokes

Banana

Other Sources (Fruits, etc.)



By Application:

Food and Beverages Functional Food Dairy Products Infant Formula Breakfast Cereal and Cereal Bars Meat Products Beverages Other Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements Weight Loss Sports Nutrition General Well-being Immune and Digestive Health Bone and Joint Health Heart Health Other Specific Requirements

Animal Feed Additives Poultry Swine Cattle Other Animals

Pet Food

Aquafeed

Other Applications

By Form:

Powder Form

Liquid Form

By Function Type:

Bifdus Promoting Agent

Fiber Enhancer

Sugar Alternative

Fat Alternative or Replacer

Other Functions



By Sales Channels:

Direct Sales Channels

Indirect Sales Channels Modern Trade Channels Specialty Stores Franchise or Brand Outlets Online Retailers Other Indirect Sales





By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

The global plant based milk market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 19.8 billion by 2023. It is likely to accelerate with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2033.

The global plant-based food market size is predicted to expand by 3x, witnessing an increase from US$ 11.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 35.9 billion by 2033.

The ingredients market for plant-based food & beverages is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 9.30 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

FTNF Flavor Market: Size is anticipated to expand from US$ 3,456.0 million in 2023 to US$ 6,481.3 million by 2033. By 2033, global FTNF flavour sales are likely to soar at a 6.5% CAGR.

Food Flavors Market: Size is expected to increase at a CAGR of about 4.9% between 2023 to 2033, taking the total market valuation to US$ 17,181 million by 2033..



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube