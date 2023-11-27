Trump Endorsed by Moms For America

Kimberly Fletcher: “As president, Donald Trump was a steadfast champion for moms”

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moms For America Action, a nationwide network of over 500,000 moms committed to promoting faith, freedom, and family, announced today that it is endorsing Donald Trump for President of the United States in 2024.



“What we need most right now are leaders who will protect our nation and the United States Constitution, defend the family, and stand for truth and common sense even when it isn’t popular to do so. We need leaders who are not afraid to fight for what’s right and who will put America first,” said Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of Moms For America Action. “That is why Donald Trump has the complete and total endorsement of Moms For America Action!”

Prior to endorsing Trump, the Moms For America Podcast interviewed the former president about the issues that matter most to moms all over the country, such as men playing women’s sports, genital mutilation of minors, threats to parental rights, and the fight against drugs and human trafficking.

“If we don’t win the presidential election of 2024 – it’s going to be the most important election in the history of our country – I think our country is going to be essentially finished,” Trump told the MFA Podcast, vowing that his next administration would put an end to indoctrination programs in schools, men competing in women’s sports, and genital mutilation of children.

