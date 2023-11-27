National Association of Friendship Centres hosts its second annual Urban Indigenous Summit

OTTAWA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is proud to host its second annual Urban Indigenous Summit with this year’s theme of: Action for the Next Generation in Ottawa, Ontario. Over the next 3 days, NAFC member Friendship Centres, urban Indigenous organizations, funding partners, and project partners from every region in Canada will gather to discuss capacity building, action planning, and knowledge exchange on a variety of topics relevant to Indigenous people and urban realities. A wide variety of topics will be covered including Advocacy, Language, Mental Health, Land-based Education, Housing and Homelessness, Inclusivity, MMIWG2S+, and more.



Indigenous people in Canada are increasingly urbanized and for over 70 years, Friendship Centres have offered crucial support to Indigenous people in urban settings. The NAFC continues to serve as a central and unifying national body which promotes and advocates for the needs of the Friendship Centre Movement. It is our intention, through continued promotion and advocacy for our Member Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations, to contribute to the advancement of the movement and improve the well-being of Indigenous people living in urban environments.

“The NAFC is excited to welcome everyone to the 2nd Annual Urban indigenous Summit, this year’s theme Action for the Next Generation highlights the importance of putting young leaders at the front of the room and handing them the microphone. We are pleased to provide this Summit to gather with members, staff, and volunteers of the Friendship Centre Movement as well as with our partners to share information, exchange knowledge, build capacity, and participate in action planning on matters that impact urban Indigenous communities.” – Kelly Benning, NAFC President

“Urban Indigenous voices are often missing from the conversation on strategies to address issues experienced by Indigenous people in Canada. That is why the NAFC created this forum for urban Indigenous people to share information and showcase each other. Through our collective work and supporting the work of young leaders, we are expressing our agency and seek to influence the narrative to ensure that urban voices are not only heard, but actively sought after by policy and decision makers at all levels of government.” – Jocelyn Formsma, NAFC Chief Executive Officer

The NAFC represents over 100 local Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in every province and territory in Canada (except Prince Edward Island). Friendship Centres are urban Indigenous community hubs that provide a wide range of programs and services for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in urban, rural, and northern communities. Collectively, Friendship Centres are the largest and most comprehensive urban Indigenous service delivery network in Canada.