"Financial Control For Life™" Podcast Set to Revolutionize Personal and Business Finance Strategies

MacDev Financial Group Launches New "Financial Control For Life™" Podcast Series

GIBSONS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Devlin, President of MacDev Financial Group, and Michele Platje Devlin, CEO and Chief Compliance Officer of MacDev Financial Group, are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of their groundbreaking podcast series, "Financial Control For Life™." This podcast promises to be a game-changer in the world of personal and business finance, as it explores the powerful benefits of incorporating life insurance—specifically permanent, whole life insurance— into your financial portfolio.

In a time when financial stability and planning have never been more critical, "Financial Control For Life™" aims to educate and empower individuals, families, and businesses about the transformative potential of life insurance. By offering a unique perspective on this often misunderstood financial tool and asset, Stephen and Michele Devlin aim to demystify the complexities surrounding life insurance and showcase how it can become a cornerstone of a comprehensive personal or business financial strategy.

Listeners can expect a wide range of engaging and informative content, including expert interviews, real-life case studies, and in-depth discussions about various life insurance products, strategies, and their application in diverse financial situations. "Financial Control For Life™" will provide a platform for Stephen and Michele Devlin to share their wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise accumulated over a decade in the financial services industry.

Stephen Devlin, who is also a published best-selling author, commented on the podcast's mission: “We're excited to launch our 'Financial Control For Life™' podcast to educate and empower Canadians to make more informed and strategic financial decisions. Life insurance is a versatile and underutilized tool and asset, so our goal is to shed light on its tangible benefits, including its multi-generational wealth-building and wealth-preservation capabilities, and how to leverage them.”

Michele Platje Devlin, who is published in Economics and brings her extensive compliance expertise to the conversation, added: "Our podcast will be a valuable resource for anyone seeking financial control and security. By exploring the various applications of life insurance, we hope to empower our listeners to take charge of their financial futures."

"Financial Control For Life™" is set to launch on November 27, 2023 with new episodes released monthly. The podcast will be available on various platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and the MacDev Financial Group website.

About MacDev Financial Group:

Co-founded by husband-and-wife team Michele Platje-Devlin and Stephen Devlin in 2010, MacDev Financial Group is Canada's premier financial services firm headquartered in British Columbia with operations nationwide specializing in whole life insurance to engineer strategic, multi-generational wealth plans for individuals, families and business owners using the company's Bank On Whole Life™ concepts so they can achieve Financial Control For Life™. MacDev Financial is the only company in Canada with expertise in the Infinite Banking®, Bank On Yourself®, Wealth Factory® and Cash Flow Banking™ concepts that fall under its Bank On Whole Life™ umbrella. MacDev Financial is also the exclusive Canadian provider of the Bank On Yourself® concept and the Bank On Yourself® Professional Training Agent Program. For more information, visit www.macdevfinancial.com.

