Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,293 in the last 365 days.

Hollis Man Injured in Milford Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton
603-352-9669
November 24, 2023

Milford, NH – On Friday, November 24, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a dirt bike crash on private property in the Town of Milford.

While responding, the Conservation Officer learned that the injured male, later identified as Ronald Hillard, 22, of Hollis, NH, was being transported to the local urgent care center by his neighbor when the pain became severe enough that they decided to stop at the local Fire Department and call 911 for help.

Conservation Officers later determined that Hillard was operating a friend’s dirt bike on private property when he lost control of the machine and fell off the back sustaining a lower back injury. Hillard was ultimately transported by Milford Ambulance Service to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua with non-life-threatening injuries. Hillard did not have experience operating that particular machine, which appears to be the main contributing factor of the crash. At the time of the crash, Hillard was not wearing a helmet.

No further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation by NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

For more information about safe riding please visit www.ride.nh.gov.

You just read:

Hollis Man Injured in Milford Dirt Bike Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more